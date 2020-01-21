WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Henry Cuellar, Texas Democratic congressman, says US immigration courts are overwhelmed by migrants waiting to be heard.

“There are times when you have to wait two, three or four years before going before a judge,” said Cuellar.

Congress has deferred funding for the hiring of 100 additional immigration judges in the latest spending law, bringing the number of admitted immigration judges to 534. However, Cuellar says there is still a big problem.

“The courtrooms have not reached the number of judges,” said Cuellar.

There are currently only 426 courtrooms, which means that more than 100 judges are having difficulty getting their work done.

Congress has allocated more than $ 5 billion this year for the maintenance and construction of federal buildings. Cuellar says he plans to use part of this money to rent and build federal courts.

Deb Haaland, a New Mexico Democrat, says this would speed up the asylum process and reduce the backlog of cases.

“It will make every effort to ensure that we handle all of these cases in a legal and fair manner,” said Haaland.

According to Cuellar, the additional room for judges can be used to listen to immigrants in person or via video conference.

