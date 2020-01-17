US job vacancies are at their lowest level in 21 months

January 17 (UPI) – The number of job vacancies in the US fell to its lowest level in almost two years in November, supported by an increase in hiring and low sales, the Department of Labor said on Friday.

The job vacancy and job market turnover survey reported 6.8 million vacancies at the end of November – the least since February 2018 and a decrease of 561,000.

“In the course of the month, hires and departures (only slightly changed) were 5.8 million and 5.6 million,” the report said. “Within separations, the dropout rate was unchanged at 2.3 percent and the discharge and discharge rate (slightly changed) was 1.1 percent.”

The largest drop in vacancies was seen in the retail sector at 139,000, while the construction industry registered a decline at 112,000.

“Common sense should tell you that many companies have stopped providing help after eleven years of economic growth,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, in a message to customers. “Today’s sharp drop in available jobs may suggest that the economy has finally reached full employment.”

There were 7.63 million new openings in November 2018, a decrease of 800,000 compared to the previous year. This month, almost 6 million employees were hired and 5.6 million separated.