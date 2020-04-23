US likely to see 50,000 COVID-19 deaths by weekend

8 minutes ago

Senate majority head Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that it would be better than having the state government declare bankruptcy during the Coronavirus outbreak and increasing federal grants. He proposed that the Republicans should oppose additional aid to state and local governments in future coronavirus rescue bills.

The state government cannot declare bankruptcy, but radio host Hugh Hewitt asked McConnell in a Wednesday interview if he had to “invent the bankruptcy law.” Governor. “

“I would certainly support allowing states to use bankruptcy routes,” McConnell replied. “It saves some cities. And there’s no reason why it’s unavailable. My first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations and send them right away. That’s what I support It’s not meant to be done. ” Click here for details.

Spain said Thursday that the new coronavirus had killed 440 people in the last 24 hours and increased slightly on the third day of execution, with an overall death toll of 22,157.

According to the Ministry of Health’s statistics, the world’s third most deadly death after the United States and Italy, with more than 213,000 people infected.

During an outbreak of coronavirus infection [COVID-19] in Ronda, the child waits for daily applause to support medical personnel during a lockdown, while the younger sister plays a ball on the balcony of the house while the child wears a protective mask. I am wearing. Southern Spain, April 22, 2020.

John Nazca / Reuters

President Trump signed a decree on Wednesday to temporarily suspend certain visas for foreigners seeking permanent immigration to the United States, and the entry of new immigrants is a coronavirus pandemic and devastated economy Declared to hurt American workers suffering from.

The 60-day limit that comes into effect on Thursday night applies to foreigners seeking to become permanent residents of the United States through a petition filed by a US family or employer. This order also suspends his frequent target, the Diversity Visa Lottery. Trump’s anger. According to experts, this declaration, which is the main way for people to permanently settle in the United States, is expected to block the entry of tens of thousands of people, as it limits family-based immigration. read more here.

Researchers say most of the United States should continue home orders until the end of May, later than previously proposed. This comes as protests to reopen the country continue to grow nationally.

President Trump said Wednesday that he was removed from his post because he insisted on an aggressive investigation into drug use that the government, including President Trump, exaggerated.Dr. Rick Bright, he removed from his post. As a potential “game changer” in the treatment of COVID-19 who said he had no knowledge of being said.

Asked about Bright at the Task Force briefing, the president replied, “I’ve never heard of him.”

“You just said your name. I’ve never heard of him,” Trump told reporters. “When did this happen?”

The president shrugged and said, “Guy said he had been kicked out of work-maybe he was, he might not be … I am who he was. I don’t know if there is. “

Mayor Atlanta’s Mayor Keith Alan Bottoms challenged Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen the state, claiming it would be “fatal” to many in the community.

“We are still on the rise in our state and I’m deeply concerned that we are in a hurry to get our business back,” she said at CBSN.

“What I said is that the Governor is right. I’m wrong because wrong will kill more people,” Bottoms added. Click here for details.

