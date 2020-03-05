US Supreme Courtroom Chief Justice John Roberts in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington February 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 5 — US Chief Justice John Roberts yesterday issued an unusual rebuke of “dangerous” responses by top US Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they may possibly rule in a major abortion case.

Schumer earlier yesterday assailed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, stating they “won’t know what hit” them if they rule in favour of abortion limits.

“Justices know that criticism will come with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of authorities are not only inappropriate, they are unsafe,” Roberts mentioned in a statement.

“All users of the court docket will continue on to do their task, without having concern or favor, from what ever quarter,” Roberts additional.

Trump also condemned Schumer.

“This is a direct & harmful danger to the US Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Major motion Have to be taken NOW!” Trump stated on Twitter.

Schumer’s office did not right away react to a ask for for remark on Trump’s tweet.

Roberts in November 2018 criticized Trump soon after the president termed a judge who ruled in opposition to one particular of his immigration policies an “Obama judge.”

Schumer’s remarks have been made in the course of an abortion legal rights rally held while the nine-member court listened to arguments in an abortion case from Louisiana. Roberts could be the pivotal vote.

In his speech, Schumer noted that this was the Supreme Court’s 1st key abortion situation due to the fact Trump appointed Kavanaugh in 2018 and Gorsuch in 2017. The group jeered when Schumer mentioned the two names.

Republican-led state legislatures are “waging a war on women,” Schumer claimed, by passing restrictive abortion regulations.

“I want to inform you Gorsuch, I want to notify you Kavanaugh — you have produced the whirlwind, and you will pay out the selling price. You will never know what hit you if you go ahead with these awful decisions,” Schumer told the cheering crowd.

Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman mentioned in a assertion that Roberts did not comment when Trump very last thirty day period turned his ire on liberal Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, calling for them to recuse on their own from any circumstances involving him or his administration.

“For Justice Roberts to adhere to the proper wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said, although remaining silent when President Trump attacked Justices Sotomayor and Ginsburg final 7 days, reveals Justice Roberts does not just contact balls and strikes,” Goodman explained.

He added that Schumer was referring to the “political price” Republicans will pay out for placing Kavanaugh and Gorsuch on the courtroom and “warning that the justices will unleash (a) important grassroots motion on the challenge of reproductive rights against the conclusion.”

Democrats have criticised Trump’s frequent assaults on the US judiciary and person judges, together with the 1 who presided more than the demo of his longtime adviser Roger Stone. — Reuters