[us-male-finds-spouse-and-boy-or-girl-useless,-with-son-accused-of-the-murders]

As the sun established on Valentine’s Day, Josh Norwood hurried from operate to the grocery keep to get his spouse flowers. The 37-calendar year-previous father of two pulled into his lengthy driveway in rural Virginia a several minutes prior to 6pm – just in time for supper.

But as he walked up to the brick dwelling in Fauquier County, bouquet in hand, Norwood sensed some thing was erroneous, he explained in an job interview with The Washington Post. Beneath the Christmas lights that nonetheless dangled from the eaves, the curtains have been drawn. And when he opened the door, his effervescent six-yr-previous, Wyatt, was not there to greet him.

As an alternative, he was met by gunfire.

A bullet that appeared to come from the basement doorway sliced throughout his forehead. As blood poured down his face, Norwood explained, he ran into the compact ranch household to look for for his household. The lights had been on in the place belonging to his more mature son, Levi, but there was no signal of the 17-year-aged. In the dwelling space, there was what looked like a massive pile of blankets on the flooring.

When he pulled back again the blanket, he found his spouse, Jen, 34, facedown in a pool of blood.

Beneath yet another blanket on a seat was the smaller physique of Wyatt.

“No, this isn’t actual,” Norwood recalled screaming.

He stated he fired his personal gun, which he carries with him, at the basement, then ran out of the house and flagged down a passing driver, who referred to as 911.

It was yet another working day ahead of he discovered exactly where his older son was.

On Saturday, Levi was charged with two counts of murder by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Division, setting off a manhunt for the teen. The Liberty Substantial University junior had fled the family’s dwelling on foot, authorities claimed, prior to thieving a car and driving 200 miles south. He was making an attempt to shoplift hair dye – to disguise his purple-tinted locks, authorities mentioned – at a retailer in Durham, North Carolina, when police there arrested him.

As he grieves for his spouse and very first-grader, Norwood also wrestles with anger toward his elder baby, whom he now refers to only as “the just one who took them away”.

Norwood said Levi experienced been “a minor depressed” lately, enough that the loved ones had scheduled a doctor’s appointment for him Monday – 3 days after the shooting. But Norwood stated that he was elevated in a “loving property” and that there had been no “purple flags” surrounding his latest conduct.

With no crystal clear motive named in the family members tragedy, Norwood has also had to protect himself towards accusations of racism that some suspect played a job.

4 classmates informed The Post that Levi described his father as racist. A Fb page belonging to Norwood is adorned with a notorious white supremacist motto acknowledged as the “14 text”: “We ought to protected the existence of our race, and a potential for white children.”

A close relative claimed Norwood was upset that Levi was relationship a black female.

Norwood denies being a white supremacist. He posted the motto in 2014 but explained it was “practically nothing that I feel or stand for.”

He explained he and his spouse had pressured Levi to end seeing his girlfriend shortly just before the shootings because the partnership was “bringing him down”, not since she was black.

The girl, who attends the identical university as Levi, did not answer to requests for remark. Her mom and dad declined to comment.

The allegations of racism have only additional to his agony, Norwood mentioned.

“You don’t know how to come to feel,” he mentioned. “All you have are just queries of why and how. How your very little boy grew up to do something like that.”

They fulfilled in a pet store in Maine. Josh Norwood was a teen guiding the counter when Jen Overlock walked in.

“I was a snake person,” he recalled. “She arrived in and questioned about ferrets, and I explained, ‘Wow, I liked that.’ “

They commenced courting. And a calendar year later, Norwood proposed to her at a Pantera live performance.

When they married in 2002, Jen was only 16. Her mother had to give consent, the relative explained.

When the few experienced their initial kid a 12 months afterwards, they named him immediately after their preferred pet: a massive snake identified as Leviathan.

“It was a potent identify,” Norwood explained. “A thing strange.”

To most persons, the silent boy with darkish brown eyes was merely identified as Levi.

When he was about 6 a long time old, the family members moved to Virginia so that Norwood could handle a reptile store. Wyatt was born a few many years later on – the spitting picture of his older brother.

Jen loved getting a mom, Norwood explained. Her Fb web page – with “very pleased mom” in the url – was crammed with American flags, images of her sons and fundraisers for their educational facilities.

“She was extremely protective of both of those our boys,” Norwood explained. “Our boys grew up in a loving family. We instructed them we liked them each day.”

Norwood taught Levi to fish and hunt. He also took the teenager to the gun array to practice his marksmanship.

“We were being a common family,” he explained, adding that he and Levi had a short while ago started educating Wyatt to shoot as very well.

Close friends at Liberty Significant in Bealeton explained Levi as peaceful but amusing and participating with people he knew nicely. But they also reported a shadow hung about him: his family’s alleged racism.

Terrell Smith mentioned he experienced been close with Levi for many years but experienced by no means fulfilled his mother and father – something Smith, 17, attributed to the fact that he is African-American. Levi experienced explained to him that his spouse and children was not welcoming toward any one who wasn’t white.

Alex Kim, 16, said he took taekwondo with Levi when they were in center school at the studio Alex’s dad and mom have. Levi’s mom and dad, he recalled, didn’t look to have a issue with Asian little ones like him, but they would say derogatory items about black students.

Levi was helpful and accepting of all varieties of little ones, mentioned Jerry Hernandez, 16, yet another classmate. That’s why it stunned him when Levi would make comments about his family’s intolerance.

“He used to chat about how his father was a racist,” claimed Jerry, who satisfied Levi in the seventh grade. He stated Levi lamented currently being not able to bring specific close friends all over his father mainly because they ended up black.

The near relative supported their statements.

Josh and Jen were being “really prejudiced, as considerably as I hate to say this,” explained the relative, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for worry she would upset the family.

“When Leviathan was just 3 a long time old, [Josh] applied to say the n-phrase all the time,” the relative recalled.

His Facebook protect webpage estimates David Lane’s “14 text,” which the Southern Poverty Regulation Center describes as “the most effective-regarded slogan of the U.S. white supremacist motion.”

Lane, founder of a team identified as the Buy, died in jail immediately after a conviction in the killing of a Jewish radio host in 1984.

“I you should not even try to remember why I place it [up],” Norwood stated of the article, which remained on-line as of Wednesday. “Possibly I was having a undesirable day.”

In accordance to his pals, Levi’s romantic relationship with his girlfriend designed him happier than he experienced been in a extended time. But they also puzzled how the interracial marriage would participate in with his mom and dad.

Each have been versus his dating a black female, the relative mentioned, but his father was “adamant” about the challenge. “He failed to want Leviathan obtaining everything to do with her.”

Norwood insisted his opposition to the partnership had very little to do with race.

“I don’t treatment about that,” he reported. “The only point I informed him was, ‘Levi, this woman has a couple of problems, she’s operating by some stuff, and you guys never have to have to bring each and every other down. You do not need men and women, who have to have support and assist, to feed off of just about every other and bring about you to get even worse.’ “

Norwood claimed that Levi was not on antidepressants or other treatment, but that his grades had begun to undergo. His parents had just lately taken absent Levi’s cellphone when the teenager “lied” to them, Norwood stated, about learning just after university when he was essentially with his girlfriend.

The young adults documented their deepening emotions for every single other on Instagram, although also hinting at the hurdles they faced.

“I detest it when lousy/unhappy things materialize to my Bubby,” the lady wrote on Jan. two upcoming to a drawing of a black lady comforting a white boy. “I would just love to just take each individual ache and ache his coronary heart and head has to endure. Holding him tight as I say all the things is gonna inevitably be greater then now.”

Norwood hasn’t been back to the brick residence on Elk Run Rd. The final sight of it was his wife’s bouquets in the entryway, surrounded by his blood.

His family members who went there more than the weekend explained his preferred meal of chopped chicken breast uncooked on the stove a Valentine’s existing for Wyatt – his beloved Mr Potato Head from “Toy Tale” – continue to unwrapped and a bullet as a result of his wife’s lizard tank.

This is what the taking pictures has remaining him: a house he are not able to live in, a double funeral scheduled for Sunday and legal proceedings in opposition to a son whose identify he can no lengthier bear to say.

Levi is envisioned to be returned in the coming times to Virginia, exactly where he faces arraignment on the two murder fees in juvenile courtroom, according to Sgt. James Hartman, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department. Scott Hook, Fauquier’s commonwealth’s attorney, will determine whether to leave the scenario in juvenile court docket or seek out to test him as an adult.

What ever the final result, the shooting has left Norwood shattered emotionally and wounded bodily, with a gash from the bullet over his eye.

“Each and every day for the rest of my lifetime,” he stated, “I am going to wake up, glimpse in the mirror, and I’m going to have a scar down my encounter, my head, as a memory of the worst day of my existence, when my loved ones received taken away.”

Norwood mentioned he does not know how his son would have gotten a gun. He usually saved the family’s firearms in a double-locked risk-free to which the teenager failed to have entry, he stated.

The previous Sunday, the two of them experienced taken a generate to Richmond so his son could clock the hrs powering the wheel he needed to get his license.

“He was fantastic,” Norwood said. “We were being laughing.”

And on the early morning of the taking pictures, his wife texted him that Levi and Wyatt ended up curled up with each other ahead of the university bus came.

That evening, Norwood would locate the boy’s overall body in the same location, allegedly slain by the brother who’d cuddled with him several hours earlier.

Norwood could not fathom who his son had grow to be. “He is not the exact man or woman,” he reported.

The rest of the loved ones is also having difficulties to have an understanding of what took place.

Ginny Norwood, Josh’s mother, wrote on Facebook that she experienced spoken to Wyatt that early morning. The 6-yr-old was thrilled due to the fact his mom was coming to university to have lunch with him. He requested his grandma no matter whether she could arrive, too. Upcoming time, she promised.

“We are all devastated,” she wrote. “Josh has dropped his full spouse and children. Levi’s existence is ‘gone’.”

Even with the murder charges in opposition to her grandson, Ginny Norwood reported she was praying for him.

“I appreciate Levi continue to but am so baffled,” she wrote. “We are all vacant pray for us.”