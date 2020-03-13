US Masters postponed amid ‘ever-increasing risks’

The US Masters, thanks to choose put in April, has been postponed.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta Nationwide Golf Club, claimed in a assertion: “On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our ideas to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta Countrywide Women’s Novice and the Push, Chip and Putt Nationwide Finals had not transformed. Regrettably, the ever-expanding hazards associated with the prevalent Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that unquestionably will be disappointing to several, while I am self-confident is correct under these exceptional conditions.

“Taking into consideration the most recent facts and skilled evaluation, we have made the decision at this time to postpone the Masters Event, the Augusta Countrywide Women’s Beginner and the Push, Chip and Putt Countrywide Finals.

“Finally, the overall health and properly-being of every person associated with these occasions and the citizens of the Augusta group led us to this conclusion. We hope this postponement puts us in the finest posture to properly host the Masters Event and our beginner gatherings at some later on date.

“We will go on to operate with the Entire world Wellbeing Organization, Facilities for Sickness Command and Avoidance, the Workplace of the Governor, the Georgia Department of General public Well being, the Metropolis of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their extraordinary efforts and advice.

“We figure out this selection will have an effect on a lot of individuals, which include our loyal patrons. Your endurance as we make each and every exertion to connect successfully and effectively is appreciated, and we will share any added info as quickly as it gets offered. Updates also will be posted to our website, Masters.com.

“As COVID-19 continues to impression the life of individuals everywhere, we request your knowing of this conclusion and know you share our issue provided these attempting times. Thank you for your trustworthy guidance.”

– A lot more to observe