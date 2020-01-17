US military injured in missile attack on Iran on January 8, officials say

WASHINGTON – US officials said Thursday that US troops were injured in the Iranian missile attack earlier this month, despite initial reports that no one was injured.

ABC News confirmed that about 11 US service members have been flown out of Iraq for treatment in the past 24 to 36 hours.

Eight were taken to Landstuhl, Germany, while three others were transported to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Some wounded in the January 8 attack on the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq suffered head injuries. They were recently evacuated from Iraq.

The severity of their injuries was unclear due to HIPPA laws. An American official said the soldiers’ symptoms had worsened enough to warrant their evacuation.

“Although no US serviceman was killed in Iran’s January 8 attack on Al Asad airbase, several have been treated for concussion-related symptoms of the explosion and are still in progress “said Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command, in a statement.

Iran’s attack was in retaliation for an American air strike near a Baghdad airport that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

ABC News contributed to this report.

