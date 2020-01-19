US National Archives: “We made a mistake” changing Trump photos

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – The National Archives said on Saturday that it had made a mistake when images of anti-Trump signs used in an exhibition on women’s suffrage were blurred.

The independent agency is responsible for keeping government and historical records and has stated that it has always committed to preserving its holdings “unchanged”.

But the archives said in a statement on Saturday: “We made a mistake.” The archive statement came a day after the Washington Post published an online report on the changed images.

The archives indicated that the photo in question was not part of the archive record, but was licensed for use as advertising graphics in the exhibition.

“Nevertheless, we wrongly changed the image,” said the agency.

The current ad has been removed and will be replaced as soon as possible with an ad that uses the original, unaltered image.

The exhibition on the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote, blurred some anti-Trump messages on protest signs in a photo of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington.

Signs related to the private areas of women, which were also widespread during the march that took place shortly after Trump took office, were also changed.

The archive said it would immediately begin a “thorough review” of its exhibit policies and procedures, “so that this does not happen again.”

The American Civil Liberties Union asked the archives to make a more detailed statement.

“An apology is not enough,” said Louise Melling, the organization’s deputy legal director, in a statement. “The National Archives must explain to the public why Orwell took the step to rewrite history and remove women’s bodies, and who ordered it.”

Archive spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman told the Post for her report that the impartial, apolitical federal agency had blurred the anti-Trump references “so as not to get involved in current political controversy”.

References to the female anatomy in the signs have been masked out of consideration for student groups and young people visiting the archives, Kleiman told the newspaper.

Kleiman did not respond to an email from The Associated Press for a comment on Saturday. The public affairs office in the archive sent the statement by email.

The archive apologized when thousands gathered again in Washington and cities across the country on Saturday for the women’s rallies in March that dealt with issues such as climate change, fair justice and reproductive rights.