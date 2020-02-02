US National Security Advisor: China has not responded to offers of coronavirus help

February 2 (UPI) – US security advisor Robert O’Brien said on Sunday that the United States had received no response after offering help to China to respond to the coronavirus.

Appear on CBS News Face the nationO’Brien said the United States had offered to send health professionals from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical and public health agencies, but “had received no feedback from the Chinese about these offers.”

“We have the largest medical system in the world and see that is a worldwide problem,” he said. “We want to help our Chinese colleagues when we can and we’ll see. We made the offer and we’ll see if they accept the offer.”

O’Brien added that Beijing is “more transparent” to the circumstances of the coronavirus than in past crises, but the US could help “on-site” professionals in China.

“At the moment, the Chinese are providing us with information and we think it is worth it, but at the same time we are monitoring ourselves,” he said. “And what we’re particularly doing is monitoring the situation here in the United States to make sure that Americans are still protected from this virus.”

14,380 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, eight in the United States and 304 deaths on Sunday.

The United States has classified coronavirus as a public health emergency and has temporarily refused entry to non-nationals who have recently visited China. Several U.S. airlines have temporarily suspended flights to China.

China has also restricted international travel to curb the virus.

The White House National Economic Council and the Council of Economic Advisers are jointly examining the possible short and long-term effects of the corona virus after Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the outbreak will “help” convince companies to move their business back to the United States States and Mexico, the Washington Post reported.

O’Brien said on Sunday that he did not believe that Ross meant that the outbreak of the US economy would help at the expense of China, but that he described the risk of international expansion of the US supply chain.

“I think what Secretary of Commerce Ross says is that there is a risk that this is a risk factor, and it would not be better if we had supply chains and factories here in the United States so that our people would not face some of them . ” Risks you face abroad, “he said.