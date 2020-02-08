US official: US casualties reported during military mission in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – US and Afghan soldiers were fired upon during an operation in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, the US military announced on Saturday.

There have been several US casualties, but the number and extent of the injuries were not immediately known, according to an American official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that has not been officially released.

US military spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement that Afghan and American personnel were “engaged in direct fire”.

“We are assessing the situation,” said Leggett, without saying whether there had been any casualties.

There were no other details.

The Taliban and the Islamic State affiliate both operate in the eastern province of Nangarhar. The incident comes as Washington seeks to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.

Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has met with Taliban officials in the Middle East State of Qatar in recent weeks. He is seeking an agreement to reduce hostilities in order to have a peace agreement signed which would start negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump made reference to the peace talks, saying that American soldiers were not supposed to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“In Afghanistan, the determination and the value of our combatants have enabled us to make enormous progress and peace talks are underway,” he said.

