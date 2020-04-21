US OKs First Coronavirus test that allows self-sampling at home

NIAID-RML VIA YOUR ASSOCIATION ON This image of the electron microscope made available by the United States National Institute of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

WASHINGTON >> Today’s US health regulator is OK’s first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own samples at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states.

The test at LabCorp will initially only be available to healthcare workers and first responders under a doctor’s order. The sample will still be shipped for treatment back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic laboratories throughout the United States.

Allowing people to self-levy at home would help reduce the risk of infection for front-line healthcare workers and help maintain protective gear.

For home testing, people initially test with an online questionnaire. If authorized by a doctor, LabCorp will send you a home test kit. The kit includes cotton ears, a collection tube, an insulated bag and the sample shipping box back at LabCorp. To take a sample, a swab is taken from each nostril. Test results are posted online at a company security website.

The company said it will make the test available in the coming weeks. Each kit will cost $ 119. The kits will not be available in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. These states have laws prohibiting testing and in-house kits.

Initially, the Food and Drug Administration required health care workers who wore masks, gloves and other protective equipment to collect all samples from potential patients with coavirus, usually by sticking a long swab down the nose or throat.

More recently, the FDA has endorsed self-collection methods. LabCorp’s test is the first to allow it to be done at home without supervision.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement the agency authorized the self-sampling based on data that shows it is “as safe and accurate as collecting samples at a doctor’s office, hospital or other test site.”

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.