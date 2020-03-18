US Open tennis championship could be postponed by coronavirus | Athletics

File photograph exhibiting Roger Federer serving to Sumit Nagal in the very first spherical on day one particular of the 2019 US Open tennis match in New York August 27, 2019. — Picture by Danielle Parhizkaran-United states of america Currently Athletics by way of Reuters

NEW YORK, March 18 — The US Tennis Association acknowledged yesterday that developments in the coronavirus pandemic could dictate shifting the US Open, now scheduled to start off in August.

But the American federation mentioned it wouldn’t determine any new day for its flagship Grand Slam without consulting the other major championship organisers, the Worldwide Tennis Federation and the ATP and WTA excursions.

“We recognise that these a conclusion need to not be manufactured unilaterally,” the USTA mentioned in a assertion — a scarcely veiled jab at the French Tennis Federation which announced earlier yesterday it was shifting the 2nd Grand Slam of the calendar year, the French Open, to September 20-Oct 4.

In suspending the occasion initially sheculed for May possibly 24-June 7, the French Federation seemingly declined to check with other stakeholders in the activity.

The chosen dates, a person 7 days after the current scheduled summary of the US Open up, caught the ATP and WTA by surprise.

They conflict with the Laver Cup in Boston, exactly where Europe’s leading gamers are scheduled to get on a Planet team.

Roger Federer has previously dedicated to the occasion.

The US Open, the remaining Grand Slam on the calendar, is scheduled to run August 24-September 13 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York.

“The USTA is continuing to approach for the 2020 US Open and is not at this time employing any improvements to the plan,” the USTA stated.

“These are unparalleled instances, although, and we are examining all of our choices, which include the likelihood of going the tournament to a afterwards day.” — AFP