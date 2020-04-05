US Prepares For “Hardest And Saddest” Week With Coronavirus Deaths Over 9,300

United States enters one of most critical weeks to date in coronavirus crisis with death toll exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana and some governors call for national home stay order .

New York, the hardest-hit state, said Sunday that for the first time in a week, deaths had declined slightly from the previous day, but there were still nearly 600 new deaths and more than 7,300 new cases. Places like Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, DC are starting to see an increase in deaths.

The bodies of the victims of Covid-19 were stacked in bright orange bags inside a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, according to photographs provided to Reuters.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that new hospitalizations had dropped 50% in the past 24 hours, but warned that it was not yet clear whether the crisis would plateau in the State, which has made a total of 4,159 deaths. and more than 122,000 cases.

“The coronavirus is really vicious and effective in its actions,” said Cuomo during a daily briefing. “He is an effective killer.”

After the peak of the epidemic, Cuomo said a massive rollout of rapid tests would be essential to help the nation “get back to normal.”

Right now, some New York hospitals are struggling to treat the flow of patients with coronavirus. An email to staff at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan said they should all be prepared to redeploy to care for such patients regardless of employee specialty. Those who do not benefit from approved exemptions for health or other reasons may be placed on leave without pay or dismissed.

The hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its message to staff.

“Pearl Harbor Moment”

American surgeon Jerome Adams warned on Fox News Sunday that times were tough, but said “there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days”.

“It will be the hardest and saddest week in the lives of most Americans, quite frankly. It will be our time in Pearl Harbor, our time of September 11, but it will not be located,” he said. he said. “This is going to happen all over the country. And I want America to understand this.”

Most states have ordered residents to stay at home, with the exception of essential trips to slow the spread of the virus in the United States, where more than 327,000 people tested positive and more than 9,300 died.

However, some churches held large gatherings on Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week in Christian churches.

“We are defying the rules because God’s command is to spread the gospel,” said Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle mega-church in a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has challenged state orders not to meet in large groups and has already been charged with six offenses.

Louisiana has become a hot spot for the virus, reporting an increase in deaths to 409 and more than 12,000 cases on Saturday.

Governor John Bel Edwards told CNN on Sunday that the state could run out of fans by Thursday. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Fox News on Sunday that a number of hospitals were already at full capacity and that the state needed more ventilators, tests and personal protective equipment. She said the pandemic is “growing exponentially” in Michigan.

“Very horrible”

White House medical experts predicted that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could be killed during the pandemic, even if orders to stay at home were followed.

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that there were “very horrible” days ahead.

Nonetheless, the Wisconsin-controlled Republican legislature decided to hold an in-person vote for its presidential primary on Tuesday, when Democrat-led Colorado will also go ahead with local elections.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, whose state recorded the country’s first confirmed C3ovid-19 infection, but has since seen cases flatten out after early action to ban the activity, said that if other states did not also impose strict measures, the virus would simply circulate.

“It would be nice to have a national home stay order,” he told NBC News Meet the Press. “Even if Washington does well, if another state doesn’t, it could come back and cross our borders in two months.”

Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, however, defended his refusal to order statewide restrictions, saying the situation was being watched closely and his “more focused approach” still slowing the spread. of the virus.

Adams, the surgeon general, said that governors who had not issued a month’s stay order should at least consider one for the coming week.

Kate Lynn Blatt (38), a property manager in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, said she was amazed that her state’s governor, Tom Wolf, had waited until April 1 to issue a home stay order anywhere. the state.

“We were shocked. I can’t believe Trump has not issued a national order and I still can’t believe there are states that are still open, “said Blatt. – Reuters