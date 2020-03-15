US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus – world news

President Donald Trump has tested the negativity for a new coronavirus, says the president’s personal doctor.

The White House released the test results Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test after resisting screening for days despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who tested positive for the virus.

Trump told reporters at a meeting at the White House Saturday that his temperature had changed and was “completely normal,” just before he entered the room to discuss government efforts to stop the spread of the virus. The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the US and caused at least 50 deaths.

The president has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have since tested positive for the virus, including three people he spent last weekend with at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington said late Friday that the country’s imperial boss, Nestor Forster, had tested positive after sitting at Trump’s dinner table. So also have top aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar, who took a picture with Trump and attended a party with him, and another person who attended a fundraising campaign with the president that Sunday, according to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. private health matters would be discussed.

After days of insisting that he did not show symptoms of the virus, Trump relented after being pressured by reporters for his resistance to testing when multiple lawmakers and countless citizens across the country who had the same degree of exposure not only tried to get tested, but also chose to tries to avoid potentially infecting others.

According to two people close to the White House, the president was reluctant to test himself for fear of projecting weakness or concern. Trump wanted to show himself in complete control during the crisis, and expressed concern that taking personal steps could disrupt the phenomenon.

Trump has come to office as a self-described germaphobe trying to avoid a handshake while running a real estate business. But on Saturday he admitted that it was hard for him to resist shaking hands now, a habit he says has picked him up since becoming a full-time politician.

At a news conference Friday declaring it a national emergency, Trump eagerly shook hands with several executives, though health policy experts at the White House coronavirus urged Americans to avoid physical contact to prevent the virus from spreading. .

“People are approaching me, shaking hands and reaching out,” Trump said. “It’s kind of a natural reflex and we all get out of it. We all have this problem.”

The White House is stepping up its efforts to try to keep the virus at bay.

On Saturday, the White House announced that it is now conducting temperature checks on everyone in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, including reporters attending a White House briefing and anyone entering the Oval Office.

Pence also wrote a letter Saturday to White House staff reminding them to take precautions such as avoiding physical contact, often washing their hands and staying home when they are sick.

“It is imperative that each of us do our part to take appropriate precautions to protect ourselves and our colleagues,” Pence wrote. “As an employee of the White House complex, we have an additional duty to protect the health of the executive and those who work with us.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, who helps coordinate the US response to the epidemic, noted that the test results reflect the recording over time and that it is crucial for people to comply with precautions.

“When you get a negative test, it means you’re negative that day,” Birx said. “That doesn’t mean you couldn’t get the virus that was spreading overnight, because it multiplies in your nose and nasal secretions, and you would have a positive test tomorrow.”

