US President Donald Trump will ‘Look Ahead’ for Joe Exotic, a Netflix star who has been in prison for 22 years over the murder of Carole Baskin.

Vice President Donald Trump has said he will question the case against Joe Exotic as the star of the popular Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’ in search of a pardon.

During a press conference in Washington, journalist Steven Nelson asked Trump about his thoughts on giving a big apology to Mr Exotic – Real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – The 22-year-old is in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to attempted murder for conspiracy and multiple counts of felony murder. mau tigers.

“You asked for a pardon that he was never told,” Nelson asked the US President.

“I wonder if you saw the show and if I have any idea I’m sorry about Joe Exotic?”

Mr Trump said he did not know “anything about it” and asked the reporter why Mr Exotic had been implicated, before declaring to “investigate” the case.

Joe Exotic, and US President Donald Trump join. (AP / Twitter)

Mr Exotic’s unusual life as a poacher in Oklahoma with hundreds of pigs and other unprofessional staff around him has been the subject of a fearsome Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’, i released on March 20.

As part of his competition with the Florida Cat Rescue Chief of Police, Carole Baskin was kept in custody, with Baskin at the center of the murder charge.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump Jnr was speaking on a radio show about Mr Exotic and said the Oklahoma zookeeper was “strong”.

(Netflix)

“It’s amazing to finally see that (Joe Exotic pardon),” Trump Jr told SiriusXM’s Jim and Sam Show.

“It’s not like that doesn’t make sense. They say, ‘We’ve been dating this guy for 30 years,’ I mean, it’s weird. “

Mr Exotic has remained the same but told Netflix this week to “work with the Carole Baskin saga”.

“Now is the time to turn the tables and Joe out of jail as a freelance person and we will be blamed for all this,” he said.

The News reporter was detained after a number of criticisms of her questioning and that she should defend her actions in a banned business shortly after her altercation with the US President go wrong online.

“I asked President Trump about a pardon request from the star of the Netflix show that was revealed after his son was laid in,” Nelson said.

Joe Exotic, and US President Donald Trump join. (AP / Twitter)

“But I also asked about coronavirus funding and this upcoming bipartisan shoot at the business success site.”