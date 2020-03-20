US President of Swimming Calls for 2020 Olympics to Move Beyond COVID-19

exclusive

The head of Team USA Swimming has fired a letter to the head of the U.S. Olympic Committee strongly urges 2020 Games to be published one year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Hinchey – President and CEO of USA Swimming – feels it is unfair to force athletes to prepare for Tokyo 2020 as they try to obey the government’s mandate to encourage them to fight and stay away from public places.

As we’ve heard before, Olympic pools are all over the country shut down to protect athletes from exposure to the COVID-19 virus … leaving many swimmers out of work as they prepare for the greatest competition of their lives.

So, the letter sent a letter to Sarah Hirshland – United States CEO of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee – urged him to push for a one-year postponement.

“As global pandemics has grown, we have seen the world of athletes repeat and watch them struggle to find ways to continue to prepare and train – many for the greatest competitive moment of their lives. “

“Our world-class swimmers are always ready to drive anyone, anytime and anywhere; however, moving forward amid the global health crisis this summer is not the answer.”

“The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize the health and safety of everyone and to better recognize the global pandemic that athlete preparations take,” Hinchey wrote.

“It avoids borders and harms the whole population, including our esteemed competitors. Everyone experiences unimaginable disturbances, just months before the Olympic Games, questioning the validity at a level playing field for everyone. “

Hinchey added … “Our athletes are under intense pressure, stress and anxiety, and their health and mental health should be one of the highest priorities.”

“With heavy concerns over serious concerns we would respectfully request that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee call for the delay of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 next year.”

To date, organizers of Tokyo 2020 have sought to have the event scheduled for July 2020 – and they are conducting candlelight ceremonies in Japan.

Will the advance start now that Team USA Swimming is making noise? Keep going …