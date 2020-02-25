[us-president-says-harvey-weinstein’s-responsible-verdict-sends-‘very-powerful-message’]

US President Donald Trump has taken a dig at Michelle Obama for publicly praising Harvey Weinstein before he was a convicted rapist.

This 7 days Weinstein was discovered responsible in a Manhattan Supreme Court docket of 3rd-degree rape and initial-diploma legal sexual act, and acquitted on the most serious fees — two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Responding to the verdict today, Trump claimed the convictions were “a fantastic issue from the standpoint of gals” and sent “a pretty powerful message”.

Through a press conference in India, the President described the end result as a “good victory” when questioned about the once-acclaimed Hollywood motion picture mogul’s case.

“So I was under no circumstances a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know,” Trump responded.

“In point, he explained he was likely to perform really hard to defeat me in the election. How did that operate out?”

Trump stated he did not “know also significantly about the situation” due to the fact he has been in meetings and travelling “practically each individual hour of the working day, just about every minute of the working day”.

“I have not been able to genuinely see much too a lot of it,” he ongoing.

“But I was just not a supporter of his. I knew him a minor little bit, not quite nicely, I understood him for the reason that he was in New York.

“I will say the persons that appreciated him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama beloved him. Liked him. Hillary Clinton loved him.

“He gave remarkable money to the Democrats and I guess my concern is will the Democrats be inquiring for that income back again? Mainly because he gave a lot of funds to the Democrats and, you know, it truly is too undesirable but that is the way it worked out.”

In 2013, Michelle Obama praised Weinstein as “excellent human currently being”, a “very good friend” and a “powerhouse” even though thanking him through a White Dwelling function. Video clip of the speech has because resurfaced – and has been shared thousands of times on social media next Weinstein’s convictions.

In a 2017 joint assertion, Barack and Michelle Obama stated they were “disgusted” by reports about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the new experiences about Harvey Weinstein,” the statement read. “Any male who demeans and degrades women of all ages in this kind of trend needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or standing.”

Weinstein had been a contributor to Democrats like Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of Condition John Kerry and Barack Obama. Malia, Obama’s daughter, interned at Weinstein’s movie production firm in 2017, Newsweek reviews.

One more reporter requested the president about the Weinstein situation staying seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement — and what information Trump could deliver to women of all ages in The united states who are fearful to come ahead and share their tales of sexual harassment and assault.

“Very well, all over again, I never know the real effects. I haven’t viewed also a lot for the reason that I have been in India, as you know,” Trump stated.

“I believe that from the standpoint of females, I believe it was a terrific point. It was a great victory and sends a quite sturdy information. Very, pretty sturdy concept.”