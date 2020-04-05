US Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hospitalized with coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to a hospital today for tests, his office said, because he still had symptoms, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson’s office said admission to a London secret hospital was on his doctor’s advice and was not an emergency. The prime minister’s Downing St office said it was a “precautionary step” and Johnson remained in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, was isolated from his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 – the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

Johnson continued to preside over daily meetings on Britain’s response to the epidemic and released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

In a message Friday, a red and red-eyed Johnson said he felt better but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but for some people, especially the elderly and the disabled, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

Johnson received medical advice remotely during his illness, but going to a hospital means doctors can see him in person.

Dr. Rupert Beale, a cell biology group leader in the Infection Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute for Biomedical Studies, says doctors would likely “be monitoring very important signs such as oxygen saturation,” as well as doing blood tests, evaluating Johnson’s organs. functioning and possibly doing a CT scan on his chest to evaluate his lungs.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been appointed to take over Johnson’s incapacity, is set to lead the government’s coronation meeting Monday.

Johnson’s fiance, Carrie Symonds, 32, revealed Saturday that she spent a week in her bed with coronavirus symptoms, though she was not tested. Symonds, who is pregnant, said he was now “on the reminder.” He has not stayed with the prime minister at Downing St since his diagnosis.

The government said Sunday that nearly 48,000 people were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the United States, with 4,934 dead.

Johnson replaced Theresa May as the Conservative prime minister in July and won a resounding election victory in December over a promise to complete Britain’s exit from the EU. But Brexit, which became official on January 31, was overshadowed by a sweeping coronavirus pandemic on earth.

Johnson’s government has been slower than in some European countries to impose restrictions on daily life for the pandemic response, prompting critics to accuse it of satisfaction. It has imposed a massive nationwide crackdown on March 23, but the government remains under heavy pressure to boost the number of beds and hospital fans in the country and expand testing for the virus.

London has been the center of the plague in the United States, and politicians and civil servants have been hit hard. Several other members of Johnson’s government have also tested positive for the virus, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock and junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries. Both were recovered.

News of Johnson’s admission to hospital came an hour after Queen Elizabeth II made a bizarre television address to the nation, in which she asked the Britons to remain “united and resolved” in the fight against the virus.

“We will succeed – and that success will be a part of every one of us,” the 93-year-old monarch said, drawing parallels to the struggle of World War II.

“We have to take comfort in the fact that while we may have more to keep, the best day is coming: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our family again; we will meet again,” he said.