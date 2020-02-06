US productivity grew 1.7% in 2019, the best increase in 9 years

WASHINGTON (AP) – Productivity in the United States has recovered in the last three months of last year, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best result in nearly a decade.

The Department of Commerce announced Thursday that productivity increased 1.4% annually in the October-December quarter, a significant improvement over a 0.2% decrease in productivity in the third quarter.

Over the course of the year, productivity increased by 1.7%, after growth of 1.3% in 2018 and 2018. While a productivity increase of 1.7% is considered moderate, this was the best annual performance since an increase of 3.4 % in the year 2010.

Labor costs rose 1.4% in the fourth quarter, down 2.5% in the third quarter. Over the course of the year, labor costs rose 2% after 1.8% in 2018.

Productivity, a key factor in raising living standards, remained largely in its tenth year with this record-breaking expansion. But economists believe that there are at least signs that productivity is gradually improving.