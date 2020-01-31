US quarantine American evacuees from China in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) – U.S. health officials issued a quarantine order on Friday for all 195 American evacuees from China.

The evacuees will spend two weeks at a California military base. They were flown earlier this week on a charter flight from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the new virus outbreak.

After a stop in Anchorage to refuel, they landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California on Wednesday.

Health officials said the evacuees were asked to stay on the ground to be monitored and tested for three days. Officials believe that it can take up to 14 days for someone who is infected to develop symptoms. Until Thursday, none of the Americans housed at the base had shown symptoms of the virus.

Nearly 200 Americans who have been evacuated from the Chinese viral zone and are undergoing medical exams at a military base in Southern California are cautious when it comes to talking, and some wear masks and gloves in their hotel-style accommodations, one of the evacuees said.

The group includes U.S. consular officers and families with children who played with scooters, bicycles, soccer balls, and soccer balls supplied by the grassroots. Your health will be monitored for at least three days for signs of the virus that has infected thousands and killed more than 200 people.

“I’m still wearing my mask and gloves,” said Jarred Evans, a soccer player among the 195 evacuees who had lived and played in China, in an interview on Thursday evening.

After dinner, most people go straight to their rooms, said Evans, a New Yorker who played for Quarterback and Cornerback at the University of Cincinnati in 2014-15.

He and the other evacuees were flown out of Wuhan, the Chinese city in the epicenter of the outbreak, on Wednesday. Based on this, blood tests as well as nose, throat and mouth swabs were carried out. Most virus cases are in China, but the outbreak has spread to more than a dozen countries and the World Health Organization announced a global emergency on Thursday.

The United States advised against all trips to China and confirmed Thursday the first case of the country where the virus was transmitted from person to person. This is a man who is married to a Chicago woman in her sixties who got sick after returning from a trip to Wuhan.

One person tried to leave the base Wednesday night and Riverside County officials ordered the person to be quarantined for two weeks unless they were previously cleared, said Jose Arballo Jr., a spokesman for the county health department. That means the unidentified person has to stay on the base with the group, he said.

Arballo said early Friday that none of the passengers had shown any signs of the disease. The evacuees live in hotel-style accommodation on the base and have spent some time walking and exercising in a grassy area, some with masks, he said.

A mobile medical clinic has been set up in this area of ​​the base so that evacuees do not have to go anywhere else for medical care when they need it, Arballo said.

Evans, who moved to Wuhan to play in a Chinese soccer league a few years ago, said he would stay at the base until tests show that he is free of the virus.

Before the outbreak, he said that people in the city of 11 million people were happy as they prepared for the Lunar New Year season.

According to Evans, after news of a rapidly growing outbreak, residents swarmed out pharmacies and shops to buy masks and disinfectant sprays.

The Chinese government closed the city – it banned buses, trains, taxis and cars, and the military patrolled some streets – and compared its deserted atmosphere to a ghost town in the old west.

“Imagine New York being closed,” he said. “I was very scared at first because I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen.”

Evans stayed in his home for a week and a half until he received news that the US Embassy was evacuating its diplomats and their families and other US citizens. He was told that a charter flight would bring some of the approximately 1,000 Americans in Wuhan back to the United States the next day.

An acquaintance who drove him to the airport and US officials informed the Chinese authorities of the license plate so that the car could be driven on the street.

The plane, which was chartered by the United States, contained two men in dangerous goods suits who warned them of the seriousness of the outbreak. Nobody seemed to be sick, but all passengers chose to wear masks during the flight, Evans said.

The plane flew to Anchorage, where the passengers had health exams, and cheered and applauded when the jet landed on the California base. Evans said the subdued social experience was strange.

“I am a very practical person,” said Evans. “And for me it was one of the painful things I had to do to be silent and not to interact with others. But to protect myself, I have to do it. “

