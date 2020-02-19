[us-rapper-ashnikko-on-receiving-miley-cyrus’-approval:-“it’s-mindblowing”]

Hotly-tipped US rapper Ashnikko has opened up on acquiring the seal of approval from Miley Cyrus – and how she’s received major options for her tunes in 2020.

The rapper, serious name Ashton Casey, shot to viral fame in 2019 right after her track ‘Stupid’ spawned the #StupidChallenge on TikTok – which was mimicked by Cyrus.

Discussing Cyrus’ response, Ashnikko informed NME: “It’s mad. I was seeing Hannah Montana when I was a tiny lady, and now she’s listening to my audio. It’s thoughts-blowing and I appreciate her.”

She included: “It’s a tiny little bit mind-boggling. Persons are in fact listening now.”

Offering 1 of the night’s most exclusive appears, she was also flanked on the red carpet by two masked and muscular men who held her blue hair.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="522" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rmFvqwtf4hI?feature=oembed" title="Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson TikTok ( Ashnikko- Stupid )" width="696"></noscript>

When requested about the pair, Ashnikko described that she was enjoying a “fem-dom” purpose for the night – with the pair performing as her subservient assistants.

As for new music, she suggests that a observe-up to her 2019 EP ‘Hi, It’s Me’ is on the way – packed with thriller superior-profile collaborators.

“I have prepared so significantly audio, that I’m about to *eurgh[pretends to vomit] all of it. I’ve got some dream attributes that I’m not gonna say, but you will see.”

She additional: “They’re an absolute dream. I’m so thrilled.”