[us-rapper-ashnikko-on-receiving-miley-cyrus’-approval:-“it’s-mindblowing”]

Hotly-tipped US rapper Ashnikko has opened up on acquiring the seal of approval from Miley Cyrus – and how she’s received major options for her tunes in 2020.
The rapper, serious name Ashton Casey, shot to viral fame in 2019 right after her track ‘Stupid’ spawned the #StupidChallenge on TikTok – which was mimicked by Cyrus.
Discussing Cyrus’ response, Ashnikko informed NME: “It’s mad. I was seeing Hannah Montana when I was a tiny lady, and now she’s listening to my audio. It’s thoughts-blowing and I appreciate her.”
She included: “It’s a tiny little bit mind-boggling. Persons are in fact listening now.”
Offering 1 of the night’s most exclusive appears, she was also flanked on the red carpet by two masked and muscular men who held her blue hair.
When requested about the pair, Ashnikko described that she was enjoying a “fem-dom” purpose for the night – with the pair performing as her subservient assistants.
As for new music, she suggests that a observe-up to her 2019 EP ‘Hi, It’s Me’ is on the way – packed with thriller superior-profile collaborators.
“I have prepared so significantly audio, that I’m about to *eurgh[pretends to vomit] all of it. I’ve got some dream attributes that I’m not gonna say, but you will see.”
She additional: “They’re an absolute dream. I’m so thrilled.”