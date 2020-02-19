US rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed.

The rising New York musician, authentic title Bashar Barakah Jackson, was 20.

TMZ reviews that Smoke was shot and killed in the course of an obvious household invasion theft at a home in the Hollywood Hills in the early hours of this morning (February 19). The outlet cites law enforcement sources, saying that two men broke into Smoke’s home.

TMZ also studies that Smoke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Healthcare Centre in West Hollywood the place he was pronounced lifeless.

A press conference will be held by LAPD at seven: 30AM neighborhood time (15: 30PM United kingdom time).

Pop Smoke launched his second mixtape, ‘Meet The Woo Vol. 2’, previously this month.

His April 2019 crack-out hit, ‘Welcome To The Party’, afterwards led to different remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta. He also collaborated with Migos‘ Quavo on the track ‘Shake the Room’, whilst he highlighted on the December-produced ‘JackBoys’ album which was helmed by Travis Scott.

This is a producing tale, verify back for even more updates.