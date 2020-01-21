US receives first case of mysterious new Chinese illness

SEATTLE (AP) – The United States reports its first case of a new and potentially fatal virus that is in circulation in China. A Washington state resident who returned from the outbreak epicenter last week was hospitalized near Seattle.

The man, who is based in Snohomish County and lives in his 30s, was not seen as a threat to medical personnel or the public.

The virus infected approximately 300 people, all of whom were in China and killed six people. The newly discovered virus can cause cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

Airports in the United States and other countries have increased surveillance and checked passengers from China for signs of illness. The United States is the fifth country after China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea to report the disease.

At the end of last week, US health officials began examining passengers from Wuhan in central China, where the outbreak began, at three US airports – Kennedy Airport in New York and airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco. On Tuesday, the CDC announced that it would add Chicago O’Hare Airport and Atlanta Airport to the mix later this week.

In addition, officials will force all passengers originating in Wuhan to fly to any of these five airports if they want to enter the United States.

Officials around the world have conducted similar airport screenings, hoping to contain the virus during the busy lunar new year travel season.

The American had no symptoms when he arrived at Seattle-Tacoma airport last Wednesday, but he contacted the doctors on Sunday when he started feeling sick, officials said.

Last month, doctors saw the new virus in people who got sick after visiting a grocery store in Wuhan. According to the World Health Organization, more than 275 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of which are 60 years or older, including at least some who have previously suffered from an illness.

Officials said it is likely to spread from animals to humans, but this week Chinese officials said they concluded that it can spread from person to person.

Health officials this month identified the germ behind the outbreak as a new type of coronavirus. Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds. others found in bats, camels and other animals have developed into more serious diseases.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the family of coronaviruses. However, according to Chinese media, the disease in Wuhan differs from the corona viruses identified in the past. Earlier laboratory tests excluded SARS and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) as well as influenza, avian flu, adenovirus and other common lung-infecting germs.

The new virus doesn’t seem to be as deadly as SARS and MERS so far, but viruses can sometimes mutate and become more dangerous.

David Veesler, a coronavirus researcher at the University of Washington, said the public “shouldn’t panic now.”

The response was “very efficient,” said Veesler. “In a few weeks, China was able to identify, isolate, sequence, and share the virus.”

Veesler added, “We don’t have enough data to assess how severe the disease is.”