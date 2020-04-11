US reports 2,000 deaths in New York at epicenter

The United States has become the first country in the world to report more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours.

US health officials have reported more epidemics in New York and the surrounding area, an area of ​​some 20 million people that accounts for more than half of the 500,000 American cases.

The United States, with some 18,500 dead, is poised to make Italy the country with the most casualties.

“I understand intellectually why this is happening,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, where deaths have increased from 777 to more than 7,800. “This does not facilitate acceptance.”

New York officials said the number of people in intensive care had dropped for the first time since mid-March and the number of hospital patients was slowing: 290 new patients in one day, compared to a daily increase of more than 1,000 last week.

Cuomo said that if this trend continues, New York may not need the overflowing field hospitals that officials have worked to build.

Other hot spots are in Detroit, Louisiana and the national capital, Washington.

Worldwide, confirmed infections have reached 1.7 million, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that a premature lifting of restrictions on the movement of people by countries fighting the coronavirus pandemic could trigger a “deadly resurgence”, while the number of deaths from the virus in the world exceeds the dark threshold of 100,000 people.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of WHO, said he was working with countries on ways to gradually reduce blockages, but said doing it too quickly could be dangerous.

“I know that some countries are already considering breaking home stay restrictions. The WHO wants the restrictions lifted as much as anyone, ”he said at a virtual press conference in Geneva. “At the same time, lifting the restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The descent can be as dangerous as the ascent if it is not managed properly. “

America’s leading infectious disease expert also warned about easing restrictions, echoing calls from other global public health officials, but disagreeing with Donald Trump, who is campaigning for reopening of the American economy bruised by coronavirus.

Anthony Fauci said that “now is not the time to back down” on restrictions, despite what he described as “favorable signs” in early American hotspots.

“We would like to see a clear indication that you are going very, very clearly and strongly in the right direction, because the only thing you do not want to do is that you do not want to leave prematurely and end up back in the same situation “Said the White House senior advisor to CNN.

Trump, apparently concerned about falling approval rates and skyrocketing unemployment figures, told reporters that he hoped to open the economy “very, very, very, very soon”.

China

In China, where the pandemic started in December, the government reported three deaths and an additional 46 cases within 24 hours of midnight Friday.

The number of new daily cases has dropped considerably, allowing the ruling Communist Party to reopen factories and shops.

China has reported 3,339 deaths and 81,953 confirmed infections, although critics say the actual totals may be higher.

Also on Saturday, the US consulate in Guangzhou, southern China, advised African Americans to avoid the city following complaints that police have ordered restaurants and bars not to serve people. African origin.

He said the authorities required mandatory self-quarantine for anyone with “African contacts”.

Public health officials and religious leaders urged Roman Catholics and Protestants to stay at home on Easter Sunday, the most important holiday of their faith.

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of New Orleans sprayed holy water from the Jordan over the city from a biplane flying overhead.

South Korea

South Korea has announced plans to attach tracking bracelets to quarantine defenders, and Christians have been asked to stay home over Easter weekend as the global death toll from coronavirus has exceeded 100,000.

South Korean officials said tighter controls were needed, as some of the 57,000 people who were ordered to stay at home slipped leaving smartphones with tracking apps behind them.

Plans for wider use of the bracelets have been curtailed after objections from human rights activists and lawyers.

South Korean health officials acknowledged concerns over privacy and civil liberties over the bracelet scheme, but said it was necessary as the number of people in self-quarantine soared after that the country has started to require 14 days isolation for anyone arriving from abroad from April 1.

The bracelets, which communicate with the tracking applications installed on smartphones via Bluetooth, are designed to alert the authorities if the porters leave the house or attempt to destroy or cut them.

South Korean centers for disease control and prevention said at least 886 of the country’s 10,480 coronavirus infections have been traced to international arrivals.

The number of people in self-quarantine includes 49,697 who arrived from abroad. A further 1,340 short-term foreign visitors are quarantined.

Spain recorded 605 additional deaths, its lowest number in more than two weeks, bringing its overall balance to more than 15,800. Italy reported 570 additional deaths for a total of more than 18,800.

Questions have intensified as to when the restrictions could be relaxed.

Spain said factories and construction sites could resume work on Monday, while schools, most stores and offices will remain closed. In Italy, there was talk of reviving manufacturing.

President Donald Trump said he will not lift US restrictions until conditions are secure, but announced the creation of a task force on the opening of our country and said, “I want it should be open as soon as possible.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned that the premature relaxation of the restrictions could “lead to a deadly resurgence”.

Italy, Ireland and Greece extend foreclosure orders until May

