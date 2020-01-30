US reports first case of spread of new virus from person to person – Boston Herald

By MIKE STOBBE

NEW YORK (AP) – For the first time in the US, the new virus from China has spread from one person to another, health officials said Thursday.

The last case – the sixth in the country – is the husband of a woman from Chicago who fell ill from the virus after returning from the epicenter of an outbreak in China. There have been previous cases in China and elsewhere where the virus spread between people in a household or at work.

The other five American cases are travelers who developed the respiratory disease after returning from China to the US. The newest patient had not been to China.

The Chicago woman returned from the central city of Wuhan in China on January 13 and went to the hospital last week with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral disease. She and her husband, both in their sixties, are admitted to the hospital. Neither has been identified.

The man began to feel sick on Tuesday and was placed in isolation that day. Tests that confirmed that he was infected came back on Wednesday evening, Illinois health officials said at a press conference in Chicago.

Twenty-one people, including health professionals, who may have been in close contact with the man, are being watched, officials said. But they quickly tried to take away all worries that the case could mark the start of a local outbreak.

“The risk for the general public remains low. This spread from person to person was between two very close contacts, a man and a woman, “said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The man does not use public transport and he has not attended major meetings, officials said.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it mainly spreads from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

Experts said they were expecting additional US cases and that at least a limited spread of the disease in the country was likely.

“We had anticipated this,” Dr. said. William Schaffner, an expert in infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University. “The type of contact you have in a household is very close and very long. That is the kind of circumstances in which we expect that a virus like this could be transmitted. “

The rapid detection and isolation of the new patient demonstrates, “The system works,” Schaffner said, adding that he does not expect the virus to become widespread in the country.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin of the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has made thousands, mostly in China, sick and about 170 dead.

Older people and people with other health problems run a greater risk of serious illnesses due to the virus. The new patient has a health condition, but health officials have not said what it is.

An international outbreak caused by the virus first appeared in China last month. Doctors there began to see the new virus in people who became ill after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Officials said the virus was likely to have spread from animals to humans initially, just like SARS and MERS.

The other American cases are in Arizona, Southern California and the state of Washington, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

___

AP reporter Sophia Tareen in Chicago contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science department receives support from the Science Education department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.