US restores remains of 2 crew members killed in plane crash in the air force in Afghanistan

An American defense official says they have recovered the remains of two American soldiers who died in the crash of an aircraft of the US Air Force in Afghanistan.

They were the only two people aboard the E-11A Air Force Electronic Surveillance Plane when it crashed in Ghazni Province, the official said Tuesday speaking on condition of anonymity before an official announcement of the recovery. The identity of the two is not publicly disclosed, pending notification to their family members.

The official said the US recovery team did not encounter Taliban resistance when it reached the crash site and said there are no indications that the aircraft had been shot down by hostile action.

The Taliban own much of the Ghazni province. Monday’s plane crash is not expected to derail the US-Taliban peace talks if, as expected, the crash investigation found that this was not due to hostile action.

The United States and the Taliban are negotiating a reduction in hostilities or a cease-fire to allow the signing of a peace agreement that could bring an estimated 13,000 US troops home and pave the way for a broader post-war deal for Afghans.

A journalist in the area, Tariq Ghazniwal, said on Monday that he saw the burning plane. He told The Associated Press that he saw two bodies and that the front of the plane was badly burned, but his body and tail were hardly damaged.

The crash site is approximately 10 kilometers from a US military base, Ghazniwal said. Local Taliban forces were deployed to protect the crash site, he said.