US-Russian crew blasts off for Global Place Station

MOSCOW — A U.S.-Russian house crew blasted off to the International Room Station onThursday following a tight quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner lifted off as scheduled at 1:05 PM (0805 GMT) from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft is set to dock at the station at the station 6 hrs later.

















































Russian space officers have taken further safeguards to defend the crew for the duration of teaching and pre-flight preparations as the coronavirus outbreak has swept the world.

Talking to journalists Wednesday in a online video link from Baikonur, Cassidy said the crew has been in ‘a extremely demanding quarantine’ for the previous thirty day period and so in great wellbeing.

“We all come to feel superb,’ he stated.















































