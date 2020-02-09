US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – Two American soldiers were killed and six injured in a so-called insider attack in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, on Saturday evening, when an Afghan man wearing a uniform the Afghan army opened fire, said the american army.

Nangarhar provincial council member Ajmal Omer told the Associated Press that the gunman had been killed. There have been numerous attacks by Afghan National Army soldiers against their allied partners during 18 years of the United States’ protracted war in Afghanistan.

Six US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including the casualties on Saturday. Last year, 22 American soldiers died in action.

An Afghan defense ministry official, who was not identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the shooter was an Afghan soldier who had quarreled with U.S. forces prior to the attack. ‘start the fire. He was not a Taliban infiltrator, the official said.

In a statement, the US military said “that an individual in Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined forces of the United States and Afghanistan with a machine gun. We are still collecting information and the cause or motive of the attack is unknown at this time. “

Omer, the provincial council member, is from Sherzad district, Nangarhar province, where he said the incident took place. An Afghan soldier was also injured, said Omer.

The U.S. military has said that U.S. and Afghan soldiers were laid off during an operation in Nangarhar province.

Last July, two American soldiers were killed by an Afghan soldier in the south of the province of Kandahar. The shooter was injured and arrested. In September, three American soldiers were injured when a member of the police force of the Afghan civil order shot at a military convoy, also in Kandahar.

The incident occurred while Washington was seeking to end the war in Afghanistan.

Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has met with Taliban officials in the Middle East State of Qatar in recent weeks. He is seeking an agreement to reduce hostilities in order to have a peace agreement signed which would start negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump made reference to the peace talks, saying that American soldiers were not supposed to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“In Afghanistan, the determination and the value of our combatants have enabled us to make enormous progress and peace talks are underway,” he said.

