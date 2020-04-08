US senators question Amazon’s CEO about firing protest leader in warehouse

Five Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday wrote Amazon.com Inc to raise concerns about firing a worker who protested warehouse operations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, addressed to Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, adds that the scrutiny Amazon faces is being dismissed, at a time when the company is racing to update safety protocols, keep warehouses open and ship out essential goods to buyers closing in.

Amazon employee Christian Smalls arrived at the company’s Staten Island, New York, warehouse on March 30 for a small protest he helped fix, which in part called the site’s closure. Workers are afraid of the infection after a colleague of the novel coronavirus became ill, a case now reported among staff in more than 50 Amazon warehouses, according to the New York Times.

The virus has infected more than 1.4 million people worldwide.

Amazon said it fired Smalls, who was in contact with the virus patient, after he violated a paid quarantine to join the protest. The departure prompted the New York City mayor to announce a probe and the state’s attorney general to request an investigation by the United States labor board.

In Wednesday’s letter, senators led by Cory Booker of New Jersey questioned the order of events. They cited a media report suggesting that Smalls’ two-week quarters could come after “Smalls began organizing their colleagues to demand greater transparency in the workplace and stronger protection in the workplace. ” The quarantine should have ended five days before the protest based on a possible exposure on March 11, the letter said, citing a media report.

“The right to organize is a bedrock of our economy, responsible for many of the greatest advances workers have achieved in generations,” the letter said.

Amazon said the contact with the smalls with the physician evaluated was well after the 11th and on March 28 told him to go to the quarantine.

The company said it fired Smalls because it was putting other people’s health at risk, not because he was organizing a protest.

Amazon said it is taking “extreme” measures to keep staff safe while shipping goods to households in the United States, most of which are under an order to stay home. At the top of the site’s cleanup, it requires temperature checks and social travel, and makes masks available in all US and warehouses in Europe, the company said.

Leaked notes from an executive meeting at Amazon have been added to the firing blowback. In the notes, Amazon’s general counsel described Smalls as “unwise, or artistic.”

He later issued a statement alleging failure to health risks created by Smalls was overruled by his judgment.

Other signatories to the senator’s letter, which referenced leak notes, were Robert Menendez, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal and Kirsten Gillibrand. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sonya Hepinstall)