US send nearly two dozen Saudi cadets after shooting – Boston Herald

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US sends 21 Saudi military students home after an investigation into the fatal shooting last month by one of their fellow trainees at the Pensacola Naval Air Camp, an attack that Attorney General William Barr said was a terrorist act was by some of the same motivations of the September 11 plot.

The trainees being removed had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had “contact with child pornography,” also in internet chat rooms, officials said. No one is accused of having had prior knowledge of the shooting or assisted the 21-year-old shooter to perform it.

The Department of Justice assessed whether one of the trainees would face charges, but concluded that the behavior did not meet federal prosecution standards, Barr said.

Shooting December 6 at the Pensacola base, where Mohammed Alshamrani, the Saudi Air Force officer, killed three American sailors and injured eight other people, drew public attention to the presence of foreign students in US military training programs and exposed flaws in the way screened for cadets.

Despite the misconduct, US officials have said they want to continue training pilots from Saudi Arabia, an important ally in the Middle East.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gave full and total support to our counter-terrorism investigation and ordered all Saudi trainees to fully cooperate,” Barr said. “This help was crucial to help the FBI determine if anyone helped the shooter in the attack.”

Barr said the kingdom has agreed to review the behavior of all 21 to see if they should face military discipline and send back anyone that the US later decides to sue.

Law enforcement officials left no doubt that Alshamrani was motivated by jihadist ideology, saying he was visiting a New York City memorial for the September 11, 2001, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and anti-American and anti-Israeli reports on social media posted only two hours before the recording. Last September 11, Barr said, Alshamrani posted a message saying “the countdown has begun.”

Officials had previously said Alshamrani organized a party for the shooting, where he and others watched videos of mass shootings. The shooter had apparently also watched Twitter before the shooting to criticize US support for Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, another US official told The Associated Press last month.

On the morning of December 6, the shooter entered a building on the grounds of the naval base and shot his victims “in cold blood” while marines who heard the gunfire from outside yanked a fire extinguisher off the wall and rushed to confront him. .

Alshamrani, who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during the rampage in a classroom building, took flight training in Pensacola, where foreign military members routinely receive instruction.

The shooting in December raises questions about how well international military students are screened before training on American bases. Some legislators, including a top Republican ally of President Donald Trump, have called for Saudi Arabia to be suspended for the US military training program.

Trump insisted on a revision of the program. But Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Said the program should be re-evaluated after the attack.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said in an interview on Fox News that the recordings “showed that there were errors in the way we examined the students.” The actions taken by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defense to remove the Saudi students are “to protect our servants”, he said.

Twelve of the removed trainees are assigned to the base in Pensacola and nine others are assigned to other bases in the US, including in Mississippi, Texas and Oklahoma, said a senior Justice Department official. The trainees will all be removed from the US on Monday with a Saudi government plane, the official said.

Of the 21 that were sent home, 17 had social media with jihadist or anti-American content, although there were no indications that someone was affiliated with a certain group. Fifteen had some sort of contact with child pornography. One of the trainees had more than 100 images of child pornography and had searched for the material, but the office of the American lawyer determined that there was not enough evidence to justify federal prosecution.

Federal officials are still investigating the shooting and investigating evidence. Last week, the FBI asked Apple for help extracting data from two iPhones that belonged to the shooter, including one that, according to the Alshamrani authorities, was damaged by a bullet.

Researchers have tried to access the two devices – an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 5 – but do not have access to these devices because the phones are locked and encrypted, according to a letter from FBI general counsel, Dana Boente. The FBI has received a court authorization to search the phones and the devices have been sent to the office lab in Quantico, Virginia, he said.

The research is considered a “high priority national priority,” Boente said in the letter.

FBI officials sought help from other federal agencies and other experts, and researchers tried to guess the passwords, but the letter said the efforts were unsuccessful.

Apple said in a statement that it has already provided investigators with all relevant data available to the company and would continue to support investigators.

Although Apple and the FBI have been in discussion the past week, Apple has not yet told the Justice Department whether the company has access to the phones, another senior Justice Department official said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

This story corrects an earlier version to reflect that the authorities now say that Alshamrani himself shot the phone.