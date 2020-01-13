Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the United States is removing almost two dozen Saudi military students from a training program and sending them back to Saudi Arabia after an investigation into a fatal shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a naval base in Florida.

Many of the 21 cadets were in contact with child pornography and had jihadist or anti-American material, Barr said. No one is accused of having advanced knowledge of the shooting, which, according to Barr, was motivated by “jihadi ideology,” which he described as an act of terrorism.

The Ministry of Justice assessed whether one of the trainees should be charged, but concluded that it did not meet federal prosecution standards.

A 21-year-old officer of the Saudi Air Force, 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire at the Pensacola base, killing three US sailors and injuring eight other people on December 6.

Prior to the shooting, Alshamrani visited a memorial to the September 11 attacks in New York City, made online statements about US military action abroad and claimed that violence was needed to defend Muslim countries, law enforcement officials said when unveiling new details about the motive of a shooting which drew attention to the presence of foreign trainees on American bases and the quality of the research.

Officials had previously said that Alshamrani organized a party before the shooting, where he and others watched videos of mass shootings. The shooter had apparently also watched Twitter before the shooting to criticize US support for Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, another US official told The Associated Press last month.

Alshamrani, who was killed by an assistant sheriff during the rampage in a classroom building, took flight training in Pensacola, where foreign military members routinely receive instruction.

“The evidence shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology. In the course of the investigation, we found that the shooter posted a message on social media on September 11 last year that said,” The countdown has begun. “–AG Barr

– @ TheJusticeDept

The shooting in December raises questions about how well international military students are screened before training on American bases. Some legislators, including a top Republican ally of President Donald Trump, have called for Saudi Arabia to be suspended for an American military training program.

Trump insisted on a revision of the program. But Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the program should be re-evaluated after the attack.

A Saudi commander had ordered all students from the country to remain at the base at one location after the attack.

Joshua Watson, left, Cameron Walters, center, and Mohammed Haitham, right, were killed in the December shooting at the naval base in Florida. (The corresponding press)

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said in an interview on Fox News that the shooting “showed there were errors in the way we investigated the students”. The actions taken by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defense to remove the Saudi students are “to protect our servants”, he said.

FBI looking for iPhone data

Federal officials are still investigating the shooting and investigating evidence. Last week, the FBI asked Apple for help extracting data from two iPhones that belonged to the shooter.

Researchers have tried to access the two devices – an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 5 – but do not have access to these devices because the phones are locked and encrypted, according to a letter from FBI general counsel, Dana Boente. The FBI has received a court authorization to search the telephones and the devices have been sent to the office lab in Quantico, Va.

The investigation is considered a “high priority national security issue,” Boente said in the letter.

FBI officials sought help from other federal agencies and other experts, and researchers tried to guess the passwords, but the letter said the efforts were unsuccessful.

Apple said in a statement that it has already provided investigators with all relevant data available to the company and would continue to support investigators.

At least one of the phones was shot by a sheriff’s assistant sheriff during the attack, but researchers think they can still retrieve data from the device, according to a person familiar with the case. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

This undated photo of the FBI shows Mohammed Alshamrani. The Saudi student opened fire in a classroom at Pensacola Naval Station in December before an assistant sheriff killed him. (FBI via The Associated Press)