US Small Businesses Seek $ 5.4 Billion on Virus Use Websites

More than US $ 5.4 billion in small and medium-sized government funds has been sought by US and small businesses in the wake of coronavirus development.

Jovita Carranza, head of the Federal Business Bureau, said Friday on Twitter that about 17,503 companies – including 500 or less – had filed petitions on the files domestic for loans worth more than $ 5.4 billion.

Friday is the first day the business can ask for money, expecting most to help them pay staff salaries.

The sums, up to the last $ 350 billion, were part of a $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus campaign sponsored by Congress and passed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 .

Corporations that earn money or don’t burn their workers – and even if they pay back those they leave behind – will lose their food.

Vice President Donald Trump and Chief of the Department of Commerce, Jovita Carranza, met at the White House on April 2 Photo: GETTY NORTH AMERICA / WIN MCNAMEE

The money is expected to help hundreds of restaurants, hair salons and small businesses and small businesses pay wages and rent for up to eight weeks, allowing them to retain employees. at a cost when the parks are closed.

“If we run out of money we will go back to Congress and get more money,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network on Friday. “This is a very, very good program with bipartisan support.”

On Friday, most of the applications were delivered to local archives. One of the major US financial institutions – including most of them, JPMorgan Chase – said the problems could be met with the project and that they are waiting for guidance from the government.

But Mnuchin said he is working with the financial markets to shut down the kinks and plans for big companies to spend next week.

Mnuchin also said that the transfer of funds to the homes would begin within two weeks, down from the number promised in three weeks. Up to a family of four can raise up to $ 3,000 under a huge lawsuit.

The first results of the catastrophe that struck across America in March were the loss of 701,000 jobs. Total loss increased 4.4 percent.

. [tagToTranslate] us [small] small [‘] technologies [‘] seek [t] 54 [t] billion [t] plastic [t] science [t]