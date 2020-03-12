US Soccer apologizes for sexist arguments against equal pay

The USSF has never looked particularly good in the ongoing litigation between the US Soccer Federation and the US Women’s National Team. Their job (as they decided it themselves) has been to try to argue that women should be paid less than male athletes. They even hired lobbyists to argue that money was used to pay women instead of using it. Their position can never be great.

However, in a new filing, the USSF reached a new low by straight-up arguing that female athletes are inherently inferior to men.

People suspected that US soccer was actually arguing that women were inherently inferior to men as part of the Federation’s attempt to prove that gender discrimination was not discriminatory against USWNT.

The USSF argues that men and women “do not work equally for equal skills, effort and accountability in the same working conditions.” The job of a male athlete, they say, “requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength” than the work of a female athlete.

This argument relies on setting male soccer as the default game, implying that female athletes are not skilled enough to play in the men’s league, with USWNT essentially producing soccer lights. The USSF believes that biological differences between men and women are “undeniable science” and that science is the basis for underpaid women. This is completely BS

This argument ignores many important elements, such as speed and power are not the only skills that make a great football player or that male and female players perform essentially the same tasks, judging them against each other is absolutely meaningless, rather than within their particular field. USWNT player Alex Morgan told Federation lawyers that the women’s squad lacked skills, but “a different skill.”

The USSF further argued that “the work of the (men’s) national team performs more than a female national team player.” While the men’s team is currently ranked # 1 in the women’s national team … that argument is especially negligible

Another scary thing the USSF has created is that men should be paid more because they sometimes suffer “hostility from fans in the home crowd” in ways that women do not. First, the women’s group was harassed by the President of the United States so why not know what the Federation wants to compare. But it also seems that “hostility” comes from fans of other groups who dominate the crowd because the US men’s team has not drawn enough of their own supporters. So sure, pay them more for it!

So how are men acting responsibly? The responsibility of attracting and earning fans? Is it their duty to play at the top of the field on the world stage? Because women are doing it. Just this week, in fact, they signed a multi-year deal with Amazon / Twitch and CBS Sports.

On Wednesday night, the USSF apologized for the language used in the filing.

“On behalf of US Soccer, I sincerely apologize for the guilt and suffering caused by the language during this week’s court filing, which does not give us much appreciation for our Federation values ​​or our women’s national team,” read a statement from US Soccer President Carlos Cordero. “Our WNT players have worked incredibly talented and tireless, as they have shown time and again from the Olympic gold medal to their World Cup title.”

The statement came hours after the USSF sponsor, Coca-Cola, called the filing “unacceptable and offensive.” Coincidence, I’m sure.

During Wednesday night’s match between the US and Japan (the way USWNT won, by the way), the commentators discussed the game almost exclusively, and the case is incredibly important and should be talked about, it is also really frustrating that this issue needs to be violated in the sport when all this. Women want to play soccer and get paid fairly T.

That’s the skill.

This is the class

This is @mpino.

Following the game, Megan Rapino addressed the suit and commentary by the Federation:

We have felt that these are some of the underlying emotions that have been felt for a long time, but the logic that we have seen as arguments such as intense curiosity and sexuality is really disappointing. However I just want to tell it all a lie. To every girl out there, to every boy out there, who sees this team, who want to be in this team or just live their dream, you’re not less than just being a girl, you’re not better because you’re just a boy. We are all created equally and everyone should have equal opportunity to pursue our dreams and for us, that means playing on the football field.

So whatever was in that argument, what they said in the argument is not true. Never believe

