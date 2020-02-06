US spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi says she tore Trump’s speech because she “tore up the truth.”

WASHINGTON – US House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi had not planned to tear President Donald Trump’s speech about the state of the Union apart, but decided after finding no page on which there was no lie, she told colleague Democratic Legislator on Wednesday.

Pelosi tore a copy of Trump’s speech on Tuesday night after the Republican President finished it. She received a standing ovation from democratic lawmakers at her caucus meeting on Wednesday, democratic helpers said.

“Last night we saw the President of the United States tear up the truth right in front of us. Tear the truth apart, ”said Pelosi, according to an adjutant who was taking notes at the gathering outside the door.

Pelosi said Trump lied about claiming that if his government supports a lawsuit aimed at repealing a law to protect those patients, he will protect health insurance for patients with pre-existing conditions.

“I tried to find a page that I could spare myself and that didn’t contain a lie,” said Pelosi, according to the aide.

When she looked at Trump’s written text, “About a quarter through,” I thought, “You know, he sells a parts list like a snake oil dealer. We can’t let that stand. So … I started stacking my papers so that they can tear up, ”she told the legislator, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The fact that the president failed to shake her outstretched hand before the speech when he handed her a paper copy of his remarks did nothing to tear the document apart, Pelosi told other lawmakers. “Who cares?” She said.

The spokesman who led the impeachment proceedings against Trump has had a tense relationship with the president for months. Trump should be acquitted by the Republican Senate on Wednesday.

Republican House officials said they were outraged by Pelosi’s act, which was recorded live on television, while the President still recognized the Republican colleague’s applause in the House of Representatives.

“It is very sad that a person in this position next to the presidency would tear apart the speech after the vice president,” Republican chairman Kevin McCarthy told reporters. “I don’t know of any other speaker who has ever acted like this.”

House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries had no problem with Pelose’s move. “I didn’t think there was a shredder available, so she did what she had to do,” he said.