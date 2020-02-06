US spokeswoman Pelosi says she tore Trump’s speech because she ‘tore up the truth’ world

House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on February 5, 2020. – Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, February 6 – House Representative Nancy Pelosi had not planned to tear President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union. She said to other democratic legislators yesterday.

Pelosi tore a copy of Trump’s speech on Tuesday night after the Republican President finished it. She received a standing ovation from democratic lawmakers at her meeting yesterday, democratic helpers said.

“Last night we saw the President of the United States tear up the truth right in front of us. Tear the truth apart, ”said Pelosi, according to an adjutant who was taking notes at the gathering outside the door.

Pelosi said Trump lied by claiming that if his government supports a lawsuit aimed at repealing a law to protect these patients, he will protect health insurance for patients with pre-existing conditions.

“I tried to find a page that I could spare myself and that didn’t contain a lie,” said Pelosi, according to the aide.

When she looked at Trump’s written text, “About a quarter through,” I thought, “You know, he sells a parts list like a snake oil seller. We can’t let that stand. So … I started stacking my papers like this, that they can tear apart, “she told the legislator, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The fact that the president hadn’t been able to shake her outstretched hand before the speech when he handed her a paper copy of what he said did nothing to tear the document apart, Pelosi told other lawmakers. “Who cares?” She said.

Republican House officials said they were outraged by Pelosi’s act, which was recorded live on television, while the President still recognized the Republican colleague’s applause in the House of Representatives.

“It is very sad that a person in this position next to the presidency would tear apart the speech after the vice president,” Republican chairman Kevin McCarthy told reporters. “I don’t know of any other speaker who has ever acted like this.”

House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries had no problem with Pelose’s move. “There was no shredder available to me, so she did what she had to do,” he said. – Reuters