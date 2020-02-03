US states are participating in the ban on animal-based cosmetics worldwide

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A growing number of U.S. states are considering banning the sale or import of cosmetics that have been tested on animals because proponents are testing products such as lotions, shampoos, and makeup on rabbits, mice, and rats for keep cruel and out of date.

The cause has received support from consumers and many cosmetics companies, but the biggest hurdle is China, which requires that cosmetics sold in its large, lucrative market be subjected to animal testing.

In California, Nevada and Illinois, new laws have come into force this year that prohibit the sale or import of cosmetics tested on animals.

The laws that apply to tests performed after January 1st are not expected to cause major disruption to the industry, as many companies are already testing without animal testing. Instead, they drag a line that is putting pressure on the U.S. government to issue a nationwide ban and to help end China’s demand that most of the cosmetics sold in that country by more than 1.4 billion people be Chinese Regulators to be tested on animals.

China’s policy applies to all imported cosmetics, including make-up, perfume and hair care products, as well as some “specialty products” made in China, such as hair dyes, sunscreens and whitening agents, which have functional requirements.

Cosmetics tested on animals are already banned in Europe, India and elsewhere. A ban in the United States, one of the largest economies in the world, would continue to put pressure on China to end its policies worldwide and force Chinese cosmetics companies to rely on animal testing to sell their products in the United States.

“We’re not trying to create an island out here in Nevada,” said Senator Melanie Scheible, who sponsored the Nevada law. “We are trying to join a group of other communities that have stood up and said,” We do not support animal testing. “

Animal welfare groups such as Cruelty Free International and the Humane Society of the United States hope to get more states to ban this year.

Cruelty Free International says legislation has been enacted in Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, or will be published shortly. A national ban has been introduced in Congress since 2014, although cross-party measures have been slow to implement. The latest version, launched in November, is the first time that the nation’s leading cosmetics retail group, the Personal Care Products Council, has become a supporter of the ban. This support should alleviate legislators’ concerns about business contradictions.

California, Nevada, and Illinois laws provide exemptions for cosmetics that have been tested on animals to meet foreign government regulations – an exception that recognizes the reality that most companies will have their products tested on animals when they do are sold in China.

China is a “major complication factor,” said Monica Engebretson, who heads Cruelty Free International’s public affairs in North America. “This brings companies who want to enter this Chinese market into a real bond.”

Scheible said their goal in Nevada was not to punish these multinational corporations, but to raise awareness and pressure other governments like China to act.

“A lot of people thought we weren’t being tested on animals at all,” she said. “You thought that was already a thing of the past.”

The bans in all three states require cosmetic vendors to do animal testing to prove their products are safe. Many international companies are already doing this after the European Union passed a number of similar animal testing bans, culminating in a ban on selling animal-based products in 2013.

Proponents note that science has made progress so that in most cases, companies can use non-animal alternatives to test whether a product or ingredient is safe.

For example, EpiDerm, a synthetic skin tissue manufactured by MatTek Corp. is made in Massachusetts, made from cells taken from the skin in procedures such as breast reduction, circumcision and tummy tuck.

Products can be applied to synthetic fabrics to determine whether they are causing skin irritation, damage, sensitivity, or other problems. This can be used instead of testing a product on the back of a shaved rabbit, animal rights activists say.

Some of the biggest names in personal care and beauty, including Avon, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble, have used MatTek’s handkerchiefs for testing.

Carl Westmoreland, a security scientist at Unilever, said the European Union ban would encourage more innovation in animal testing. Companies like Unilever, trade groups and advocates are working with Chinese regulators and scientists to develop new rules and familiarize them with the procedures and results of non-animal testing.

“They have changed and are constantly changing,” he said. China has made it possible for some of the cosmetics manufactured in the country to avoid animal testing in recent years.

Francine Lamoriello, executive vice president of global strategies at the Personal Care Products Council, said it was a slow process, but Chinese regulators are working to accept animal testing.

“They have conferences. They really seem to be very motivated to accept and validate certain methods as well as possible,” she said.

The Personal Care Products Council supports most of government legislation, but is pushing for nationwide law rather than a patchwork of regulations across the country.

Similar to state law, the proposed ban before congress would exempt cosmetics from the obligation to test in China. This would allow the sale of these products in the United States, provided the vendors rely on additional non-animal testing to demonstrate their safety.

California was the first country to pass the 2018 law, a step that is part of the state’s pattern of exercising its status as the fifth largest economy in the world to drive change.

“That’s the nice thing about working in California,” said Judie Mancuso of the Social Compassion group in Legislation, which pushed for the state to be banned. “You set the stage, you set the standard, and others grab it and grow.”

