The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas moored after passengers with possible coronavirus symptoms were removed in Bayonne, New Jersey, USA, on February 7, 2020. – Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, October 11 / PRNewswire / – According to health officials in five states who responded to a Reuters survey, only a handful of commercial airline passengers were quarantined in the United States.

The results show the extent to which flight cancellations and the new regulations have effectively stopped US-China travel since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the United States on January 20.

In four of the ten U.S. states where airports screen passengers for coronavirus exposure, health officials said they haven’t had anyone quarantined since the new travel rules came into effect on February 2.

The mandatory quarantines are among the first in the United States for over 50 years and apply to US citizens who have traveled to the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, in the past two weeks.

Foreign nationals who have visited China within 14 days of the virus’ external incubation period are not allowed to enter the United States.

According to VariFlight, a civil aviation consultancy, the number of flights operated by Chinese airlines from mainland China to the United States has halved in the past week.

The U.S. airlines Delta, United, and American Airlines have discontinued flights between the U.S. and China.

The United States is among at least 17 countries that have imposed travel restrictions on people from China.

To date, more than 17,000 passengers have been screened at U.S. airports, with Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported on Friday alone to a press conference.

With most flights between China and the U.S. canceled, many of the U.S. screening airports no longer receive direct arrivals from China. San Francisco, one of the eleven US airports being screened for coronavirus, has only one flight from mainland China that will be discontinued on Sunday.

The airports monitor over 1,000 flights a day to the United States, operated by over 400 airlines from 288 airports worldwide, U.S. Department of Transportation official Joel Szabat told reporters.

He estimates that more than 200,000 Americans are still in China or have recently left the country.

All flights coming from China or suspected of carrying passengers who may have been in China are routed through the 11 surveillance airports, according to the Ministry of Internal Security.

“These are steps to slow the spread. It should not hermetically protect the United States from the virus, ”Alex Azar, Minister of Health and Human Services, said at a press conference on Friday.

Health officials in Michigan, Texas, Virginia and Washington said they had no quarantined passengers. Georgia said it was ready to quarantine passengers without making further comments.

California and Illinois have raised questions with the CDC. Officials in Hawaii and New Jersey did not immediately respond to requests for comments. – Reuters