US stock markets re-launch on “Limit Down” track

The future of the United States plummeted on Thursday as stock markets around the world worsened from renewed fears about the economic costs of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Futures contracts linked to each of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite once again reached “limit down” thresholds, a rare occurrence the previous week. These thresholds prevent new contracts from trading below 5 percent of the underlying indices closing behind.

President Trump’s ban on 30-day journeys on most trips from Europe to the U.S. called for renewed pressure on the oil price and raised concerns that the operations of many global businesses could be hurt. In addition, just after the President left for the nation from the Oval Office, the NBA suspended the professional basketball season, making the toll on the United States more prominent for many Americans. .

In addition, President Trump’s call for measures to strengthen the economy did not announce the announcement of a program agreed by Capitol Hill lawmakers. On Wednesday, many lawmakers in both Democratic and Republican parties rejected the President’s proposals or said they were unlikely to pass. This raises the possibility that any economic stimulus may be delayed by weeks or months, perhaps it would be too late to prevent a recession.

Stocks declined sharply in Europe, with major indices in Germany, France and the United States down more than 5.5 percent. Asian markets also plummeted, with the Japanese Nikkei falling 4.4% for the Shanghai Composite and falling 1.5%.