NEW YORK, October 10 / PRNewswire / – February 10 – Wall Street stocks hit the water early today given continuing concerns about the corona virus ahead of key economic reports and the unveiling of President Donald Trump’s budget.

Chinese President Xi Jinping put on a face mask and had the temperature measured while visiting doctors and sufferers in a hospital that treats infected patients.

Shares spent most of the past week in rally mode as investors largely shook off the corona virus as it was unlikely to have a lasting negative impact on global growth.

About 20 minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 percent to 29,086.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell less than 0.1 percent to 3,326.26, while the technically rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.1 percent to 9,531.46.

Investors expect key data on retail sales and consumer prices tomorrow, as well as two days of congressional statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Trump is expected to release a budget to drop Republicans’ long-term goal of eliminating the federal deficit over the next 10 years.

HP Inc increased 2.7 percent when Xerox said it was increasing its offering to computer and printer maker HP to around $ 36 billion.

The new offering from the imaging and copying giant is around 10 percent higher than the offer that was rejected by the HP board last year. Xerox grew 1.1 percent. – AFP

