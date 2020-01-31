US stocks fall under virus fear despite surge in Amazon money

Traders will be working on the New York Stock Exchange on January 10, 2020. – Reuters pic

NEW YORK, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Wall Street stocks fell early today. The reason for this was the concern about the outbreak of the corona virus. Despite the earnings report from Amazon, which brought the value of the e-commerce giant back to over $ 1 trillion (RM 4.1 trillion).

Britain confirmed its first cases of the virus, the US reinforced its warning of travel to China, while Italy declared a state of emergency to prevent the virus from spreading after two cases were confirmed in Rome.

Stocks have fallen with the appearance of the virus as a major economic risk, although the trend has been mixed as markets try to assess the overall effect.

Shares recovered yesterday after the World Health Organization declared the corona virus an international emergency, but did not recommend any restriction on passenger traffic.

About 30 minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 28,603.02, a decrease of 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent to 3,264.22, while the technically rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3 percent to 9,271.23.

In the earnings news, Amazon’s stock rose 9.0 percent after the quarterly earnings for the vacation period that matched market expectations were released.

The company’s profit increased eight percent from 2018 to $ 3.3 billion in the last three months of last year. According to the Seattle-based company, sales increased 21 percent to $ 87.4 billion.

The oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron both fell by around three percent due to disappointing results due to weak raw material prices.

Chevron reported a loss of $ 6.6 billion, reflecting the loss of a previously announced $ 10.4 billion impairment on its oil and gas assets. – AFP

