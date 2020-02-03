US stocks open higher and recover after the decline

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 31, 2020 in New York, United States. – AFP picture

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – Wall Street stocks rallied earlier this morning and recovered after the Friday problem as the markets monitored the coronavirus early in the week with key economic data and earnings reports.

The Dow suffered the worst casualties of the year on Friday as the virus continued to kill and the disease spread to more countries.

The breakout is still a big problem, but analysts said early earnings today showed investors viewed the pullback as a good buy opportunity.

However, being open to the market is “not the most important step,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, adding, “the most important step comes after the reflexive purchase.”

“Will the rally attempt continue or will it lose interest again?”

About 15 minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent to 28,447.55.

The broad-based S & P 500 rose 0.7 percent to 3,249.51, while the technically rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to 9,236.06.

This week’s calendar includes data on January job vacancies and the latest information on manufacturing and services terms and conditions.

There will also be revenue from several large companies, including Google’s parent company Alphabet, Merck, and General Motors. – AFP

