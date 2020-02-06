US stocks pause at records as the rally shows signs of fatigue showing money

The Wall Street sign is on March 26, 2009 in front of the New York Stock Exchange. – Reuters picture

NEW YORK, October 20 / PRNewswire / – Wall Street stocks hovered near the records today as a three-day rally showed signs of deterioration as markets continued to watch the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke both records yesterday, betting that the economic blow of the epidemic will not last, even though some analysts have warned of possible market volatility due to the outbreak.

China announced today that it would cut US $ 75 billion ($ 309.1 billion) in tariffs on U.S. imports under the ceasefire signed last month with Washington, a concrete sign of the deal’s progress.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network that he expects China to honor its commitments under the US $ 200 billion agreement to buy US agricultural products and other goods, and said sales will be through the virus is not affected.

About 25 minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average almost fell at 29,278.08.

The broad-based S & P 500 rose 0.1 percent to 3,338.60, while the technically rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2 percent to 9,529.98.

Twitter grew 15 percent as it reported lower profits, but had sales of more than $ 1 billion and millions of new users added in the fourth quarter.

Estee Lauder gained 3.6 percent after the quarterly profit was better than expected. But the cosmetics giant cut its annual forecast, citing a hit by the corona virus. – AFP