US stocks pull back from their records as the job report outperforms money estimates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, March 7, 2018. – Reuters pic

NEW YORK, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Wall Street stocks declined earlier today and retreated from their records when the US employment report in January showed stronger than expected employment growth.

Employers created 225,000 new jobs outside of agriculture last month, which far exceeded expectations, even though unemployment rose a tenth to 3.6 percent, the Ministry of Labor reported.

Markets continued to follow the outbreak of the corona virus, which killed more than 630 people and significantly slowed Chinese economic activity, but which is still considered unlikely to derail the global economy significantly.

According to analysts, early losses in US stocks reflected a “consolidation phase” after four consecutive days of earnings that have lifted valuations.

About 15 minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent to 29,221.41.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent to 3,332.86, while the technically rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 9,524.54.

Uber Technologies increased 5.7 percent as the targeted profitability target was brought forward to the fourth quarter of 2020 and not to 2021.

Ford dropped 2.2 percent after Jim Farley was promoted to chief operating officer and automotive president Joe Hinrichs announced his resignation. Stocks were under pressure after a disappointing 2020 outlook released earlier this week. – AFP