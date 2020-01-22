US stocks recover, led by IBM, Tesla | money

Traders gather at the post office, which IBM trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on October 20, 2014. – Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct. 22 / PRNewswire / – January 22 – Wall Street stocks rebounded early today based on a strong earnings report from IBM, while Tesla had a market cap of over $ 100 billion (RM 406.6 billion).

The first gains were seen after yesterday’s shares pulled back from record levels due to concerns about the Corona virus outbreak.

Officials in Wuhan, China, which was at the center of the outbreak, canceled important New Year events for public health reasons.

About 25 minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 29,289.81, up 0.3 percent.

The broad-based S & P 500 rose 0.4 percent to 3,333.74, while the technically rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to 9,423.58.

IBM led the Dow and rose 4.5 percent after exceeding fourth quarter earnings expectations. Chief Executive Ginni Rometty said the result “positions us for sustainable revenue growth in 2020”, led by the company’s cloud computing business.

Among other companies that reported results, Johnson & Johnson lost 1.6 percent, Netflix decreased 3.1 percent, and United Airlines rose 0.8 percent.

Tesla grew 4.0 percent and increased the electric car manufacturer’s market cap to over $ 100 billion. This triggered a payout schedule that could be worth billions for Elon Musk. – AFP