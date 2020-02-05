US stocks rise again after good hiring data | money

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 31, 2020 in New York, United States. – AFP picture

NEW YORK, Oct. 6 / PRNewswire / – Wall Street stocks rose earlier this morning and set out for the third year in a row to dispel fears of the new corona virus and good US employment data.

Stocks recovered after Friday’s SARS-like virus spread problem in China, and investors believed the hit would be largely China-based and the outbreak will not hinder growth for very long.

Markets continued to move today when contractor ADP reported that US companies created 291,000 jobs, well above expectations.

The report is ahead of Friday’s key government employment report.

About 15 minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 29,066.64, an increase of 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S & P 500 rose 0.7 percent to 3,321.11, while the technically rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 9,507.92.

For individual companies, Disney dropped 1.3 percent, although quarterly results were better than expected, due to the blockbuster successes of the recent Star Wars and Frozen series.

The entertainment giant announced that the corona virus will worsen results this quarter after its theme parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai are closed.

Ford dropped nearly 10 percent after a disappointing forecast for 2020, while General Motors rose 2.4 percent as it posted higher-than-expected profits despite a major hit by a U.S. strike.

Another major auto company, Tesla, fell 8.0 percent as some investors took profits after an astounding increase in the past two sessions, when the stock rose more than 36 percent. – AFP

