US stocks usually close higher, led by tech, industry – Boston Herald

The most important US stock indices usually closed higher on Thursday, as profits from technology and industrial companies compensate for falls elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 made a small profit for the second consecutive day, while a modest pickup brought the Nasdaq composite to a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for the third day in a row, weighted by a sharp fall in the shares of Travelers Cos. Bond prices also rose, which resulted in lower returns.

Trading was shaky for much of the day following a sell-out in Asia, where concerns about the potential impact of a deadly new virus outbreak significantly lowered stock indices in China. Fears that the coronavirus could spread, damaging tourism and economic growth, weighed on global markets this week, increasing demand for US government bonds and safe-play stocks.

Traders also saw a mixed batch of corporate earnings, including encouraging quarterly results from American Airlines and Citrix Systems, and disappointing report cards from Travelers and Raymond James Financial.

“Today was a bit driven by income, but also by the angon of the corona virus,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. “Asian markets really had a tough night and that was our lead, which put a little extra pressure on the incoming market.”

The S&P 500 index rose 3.79 points, or 0.1%, to 3,325.54. The index had fallen by no less than 0.6% earlier in the day.

The Dow fell 26.18 points, or 0.1%, to 29,160.09. The Nasdaq achieved 18.71 points, or 0.2%, to 9,402.48. The index, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, reached a record high earlier on Friday.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company shares increased by 0.55 points or less than 0.1% to 1,685.01.

Excluding the Nasdaq, the most important US stock indices are on schedule to close the week at a loss.

Bond prices rose. The return on the 10-year treasury fell from 1.77% at the end of Wednesday to 1.73%.

Shares started to shake after a sell-out on the world market, while authorities worldwide took measures to control and control the virus. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is concentrated, has closed its train station and airport on Thursday to prevent people from entering or leaving the city.

The corona virus has been confirmed in five countries including China, the US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. More than 500 people have fallen ill and 17 have died from the disease, which can cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory symptoms.