US Structure grew to become a revelation for Heidi Schreck as a teenager — and later on a playwright

When playwright Heidi Schreck was a teen, she was, like quite a few of her age, a fangirl. But she wasn’t obsessing more than a teen idol she was fixated as a substitute on the United States Structure. Sure, you study that appropriate. During four many years of significant school she took a deep dive into the Structure by using a nationwide contest sponsored by the American Legion.

It commenced in 1986 when Schreck’s mother encouraged her to take component in the American Legion Oratorical Contest as a way to support pay for higher education. Students prepared an 8- to 10-moment speech analyzing personalized connections involving the document and their have daily life, which was followed by an extemporaneous presentation about an post or modification blindly selected. Schreck traveled around the place offering her speech at American Legion Halls.

“It begun out extremely a lot as this point my mom required me to do,” Schreck recollects. “By the close of the 1st year, I had grow to be thoroughly fascinated with the document and the means it had been modified through time.”

Around the next 3 decades, Schreck, now 48, experienced a large amount of time to believe about her 15-yr-old self and unwind her thoughts about the Constitution’s this means to her and the ladies in her family members, especially in regards to the 14th modification and its equal safety clause.

This rumination would turn out to be the basis for her Tony Award-nominated engage in “What the Constitution Signifies to Me,” now coming to Chicago for a five-7 days operate. (Schreck also is the writer of “Grand Concourse,” staged in a charming production at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2015.)

“It all started with just wanting to write about staying a 15-calendar year-previous girl,” Schreck recollects, in a cell phone dialogue from her Brooklyn home. “So I arrived up with the conceit to sort of recreate the contest and I began to imagine what it would be like to glance at the own relationship involving my lifetime as an grownup girl and the doc.

Schreck, also an actor, performed herself in the critically acclaimed Off Broadway and Broadway productions but she determined to not carry out the present on the road the touring corporation now capabilities Maria Dizzia in the Schreck purpose.

“I come to feel it’s an essential enjoy due to the fact a good deal of the time we converse about how the own and political are related but now this perform actually demonstrates how that is correct,” Dizzia says, from Los Angles, the initial halt on the tour.

The engage in commences with Schreck’s 15-12 months-old self in awe of the Constitution and then moves into tales about her daily life and the life of her mother, maternal grandmother and good-fantastic-grandmother. Her increasing disillusionment with the document commences to unfold.

“I desired to discover how the doc afflicted the women of all ages in my relatives specially mainly because there is a history of domestic and sexual violence on my mom’s aspect of the spouse and children,” Schreck says. “So I was fascinated in what our regulations have or did not have to say about that.”

She listened to several Supreme Court scenario possessing to do with women’s bodies and birth regulate, abortion and domestic violence and began to come to feel “that the Structure does not go significantly adequate in looking at girls equal, it doesn’t go far more than enough in blocking discrimination, it does not go far plenty of in guarding girls.” And the more she worked on the perform she recognized “it just does not safeguard human legal rights in common.”

Even though the participate in is very autobiographical and in spite of the reality that Schreck, who also writes for television (she is adapting the e-book “Priestdaddy” for Amazon), performed it for so extended, she states she usually intended it to be a enjoy that someday other actors would carry out. But she admits she wasn’t certain how that would operate.

Schreck sooner or later handed the content to Dizzia, an actress who experienced coached her when she was initially undertaking the show at New York Theatre Workshop: “I realized she recognized the participate in deeply and I trusted her with the substance.”

But Schreck also required there to be a minute in the enjoy in which Dizzia’s possess tale personalized tale to be informed. That now will come around the play’s close, which attributes an act of civic engagement and discussion (equally Schreck and Dizzia had been on the debate workforce in substantial college).

The discussion, which is scripted but flexible, is important to retaining the play related, Dizzia states. “It’s the spot wherever we can speak about recent occasions and the instant relevance of the Constitution.”

Dizzia claims it is been an interesting course of action to delve into the Constitution and latest situations right before a dwell viewers. She feels there is a information there for all to see.

“There’s a fantastic quote in the debate from (civil rights activist) Diane Nash — ‘Freedom is, by definition, folks acknowledging that they are their possess leaders.’ I hope the viewers feels this feeling of agency. That by partaking in politics and voting and expressing their needs and supporting the persons who depict their requires, they can assist produce the The usa that will take care of all of us.”

Mary Houilhan is a local freelance writer.