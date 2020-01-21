US Supreme Court has Flint, Mich., Indict residents for water pollution

The US Supreme Court has allowed residents of Flint, Mich., To institute legal proceedings against the city and government officials accusing them of knowingly contaminating the city’s water supply with lead.

On Tuesday, the judges rejected two appeals from the city and state and local officials for a lower court ruling that allowed the lawsuit to continue. The lower court had rejected an immunity claim by officials and found that they violated residents’ right to “physical integrity” under the US Constitution by providing contaminated water after changing water sources in a cost-saving movement in 2014.

The action of the judges is because similar class-action cases are currently being appealed to the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Flint switched its public water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River to reduce costs during a financial crisis. The corrosive river water caused lead from pipes.

Lead poisoning can hamper children’s cognitive development. No level of exposure is considered safe.

The city returned to Lake Huron water the following year. The polluted river water also caused an outbreak of veteran disease caused by bacteria, in which 12 people died and dozens of others fell ill

Legal cases over Flint’s water have increased enormously in recent years. The number of people who reported having been damaged by exposure to contaminants in Flint, including lead and bacteria, or who have experienced ailments such as rashes and hair loss, have reached more than 25,000, including more than 5,000 children under 12, according to court reports year. .

The cases focus on the 14th amendment of the US Constitution to a fair trial according to the law, which can protect people from harm to their personal safety or health caused by the government, a legal principle known as “physical integrity.”

Courts have previously enforced the right to confront abuse of power in cases of direct physical violation, such as non-consensual medical procedures or forced drug delivery.

The suspects argued that the lower courts have dangerously extended that right by applying it to policy decisions that lead to public exposure to environmental toxins. They also argued that they were protected against claims through a legal doctrine known as “qualified immunity” because they could not have known that they could be held liable for “doing the best they could in difficult circumstances with limited information” .

The case for the judges was filed in 2016 by two residents of Flint, including Shari Guertin, who said she and her child were exposed to a lot of lead.

Calling the water crisis a “government-created environmental disaster” in a 2019 ruling, the 6th Circuit highlighted the constitutional claims and rejected immunity for officials.