US Supreme Court to appeal Louisiana abortion law

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The US Supreme Court will appeal next month to an Louisiana abortion law that many believe may be an opportunity for judges to reconsider Roe’s decision against Wade.

The Supreme Court has to decide whether a state law is constitutional that requires doctors who perform abortions to have access to a hospital less than 30 miles away.

Federal lawmakers are also closely following the case … including Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

“Ensure that women’s health care and unborn child health care are top priorities.”

He hopes the Supreme Court will comply with the law, particularly because it is pushing ahead with laws that require privileges to be allowed in a hospital within 24 kilometers for abortion providers across the country.

“I want to deal with an even stricter federal law that gives women and children an even higher priority.”

However, abortion lawyers argue that Kennedy’s law to protect the health and safety of pregnant women would have the opposite effect.

“This is not about the safety of pregnant people. This is about ending the abortion. “

Tarah Demant is the director of the gender, sexuality and identity program at Amnesty International.

She says the law would force many abortion clinics to close across the country, especially in rural areas.

“If there are abortion restrictions, abortion rates will increase. The difference is that they are much more dangerous and maternal death also increases. “

The Supreme Court passed a similar law in Texas in 2016, but the composition of the bank has changed significantly since then.

Demant and Kennedy will probably not know the fate of Louisiana’s abortion law until summer.