By MATTHEW LEE and KATHY GANNON

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an conclusion to 18 decades of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing U.S. troops to return residence from America’s longest war.

Beneath the settlement, the U.S. would attract its forces down to 8,600 from 13,000 in the future 3-4 months, with the remaining U.S. forces withdrawing in 14 months. The full pullout, on the other hand, would depend on the Taliban assembly their commitments to prevent terrorism.

President George W. Bush requested the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in reaction to the Sept. 11, 2001 assaults. Some U.S. troops presently serving there had not still been born when the World Trade Centre collapsed on that crisp, sunny early morning that changed how People see the world.

It only took a few months to topple the Taliban and send Osama bin Laden and top al-Qaida militants scrambling throughout the border into Pakistan, but the war dragged on for yrs as the United States experimented with set up a stable, operating condition in just one of the least developed nations around the world in the world. The Taliban regrouped, and currently keep sway around 50 % the country.

The U.S. expended more than $750 billion, and on all sides the war expense tens of 1000’s of life missing, completely scarred and indelibly interrupted. But the conflict was also frequently dismissed by U.S. politicians and the American public.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the ceremony in Qatar, where by the Taliban have a political workplace, but did not indicator the arrangement. As an alternative, it was signed by U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban harbored bin Laden and his al-Qaida network as they plotted, and then celebrated, the hijackings of 4 airliners that have been crashed into reduce Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 folks.

Addressing reporters following the signing ceremony, Pompeo claimed the U.S. is “realistic” about the peace offer it signed, but is “seizing the finest prospect for peace in a technology.”

He reported he was nevertheless offended about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and that the U.S. will not ”squander” what its soldiers “have won through blood, sweat and tears.” He mentioned the U.S. will do regardless of what is vital for its security if the Taliban do not comply with the arrangement.

Pompeo had privately told a meeting of U.S. ambassadors at the State Office this 7 days that he was heading only simply because President Donald Trump experienced insisted on his participation, according to two persons existing.

Dozens of Taliban users had earlier held a small victory march in Qatar in which they waved the militant group’s white flags, in accordance to a video shared on Taliban web-sites. “Today is the day of victory, which has occur with the assist of Allah,” mentioned Abbas Stanikzai, one of the Taliban’s lead negotiators, who joined the march.

Trump has consistently promised to get the U.S. out of its “endless wars” in the Center East, and the withdrawal of troops could offer a raise as he seeks re-election in a country weary of involvement in distant conflicts.

Trump has approached the Taliban settlement cautiously, steering apparent of the crowing bordering other big foreign coverage steps, this kind of as his talks with North Korea.

Last September, on brief discover, he known as off what was to be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David soon after a sequence of new Taliban assaults. But he has considering the fact that been supportive of the talks led by his exclusive envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Underneath the agreement, the Taliban promise not to let extremists use the region as a staging ground for attacking the U.S. or its allies. But U.S. officials are loath to belief the Taliban to fulfill their obligations.

The potential clients for Afghanistan’s potential are unsure. The arrangement sets the stage for peace talks involving Afghan factions, which are possible to be complicated. Beneath the arrangement, five,000 Taliban are to be unveiled from Afghan-operate jails, but it is not known if the Afghan federal government will do that. There are also inquiries about whether Taliban fighters loyal to numerous warlords will be prepared to disarm.

U.S. officers say the eventual withdrawal of all American and allied troops from Afghanistan is not contingent on any precise final result in talks among the Taliban and other Afghan factions about the country’s long run. The officials spoke on ailment of anonymity due to the fact they have been not authorized to discuss publicly about the arrangement.

It’s not distinct what will turn out to be of gains produced in women’s rights because the toppling of the Taliban, which experienced repressed gals and girls beneath a demanding brand of Sharia regulation. Women’s rights in Afghanistan experienced been a top concern of the two the Bush and Obama administration, but it stays a deeply conservative state, with women still battling for standard legal rights.

There are at the moment far more than 16,500 troopers serving under the NATO banner, of which eight,000 are American. Germany has the next major contingent, with 1,300 troops, adopted by Britain with 1,100.

In all, 38 NATO nations are contributing forces to Afghanistan. The alliance officially concluded its beat mission in 2014 and now presents coaching and assist to Afghan forces.

The U.S. has a individual contingent of five,000 troops deployed to carry out counter-terrorism missions and give air and floor aid to Afghan forces when asked for.

Due to the fact the start off of negotiations with the Taliban, the U.S. has stepped up its air assaults on the Taliban as effectively as a nearby Islamic State affiliate. Previous yr the U.S. air power dropped a lot more bombs on Afghanistan than in any calendar year due to the fact 2013.

Seven times back, the Taliban began a seven-day “reduction of violence” period, a prerequisite to the peace deal signing.

“We have witnessed a major reduction in violence in Afghanistan more than the final times, and therefore we are also incredibly near to the signing of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban,” NATO Secretary Typical Jens Stoltenberg stated Friday in Brussels.

He was in Kabul on Saturday for a individual signing ceremony with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper. That signing was intended to exhibit continuing NATO and U.S. help for Afghanistan.

“The highway to peace will be prolonged and difficult and there will be setbacks, and there is a danger often for spoilers,” Stoltenberg claimed. “But the point is, we are committed, the Afghan persons are fully commited to peace, and we will proceed to present help.”

___

Gannon reported from Kabul, Afghanistan. Related Push writers Rahim Faiez and Tameem Akhgar in Kabul, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed.